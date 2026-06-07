Gears of War: E-Day and Clockwork Revolution Are Full Xbox Console Exclusives, 'Not Timed' - News

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Microsoft announced Gears of War: E-Day and Clockwork Revolution are full Xbox console exclusives and are "not timed."

Previously announced multiplatform titles, like Halo: Campaign Evolved and Fable will still launch on the PlayStation 5.

"As part of our focus on the return of Xbox, we also announced that Gears of War: E-Day and Clockwork Revolution will be Xbox console exclusives," said Xbox. "These are not timed exclusives.

"Games already announced for multiplatform releases will stick to that plan – we’re committed to investing in and growing Xbox both on console and beyond."

Gears of War: E-Day will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on October 6.

d Clockwork Revolution will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in 2027.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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