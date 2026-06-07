Gears of War: E-Day and Clockwork Revolution Are Full Xbox Console Exclusives, 'Not Timed' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 1,206 Views
Microsoft announced Gears of War: E-Day and Clockwork Revolution are full Xbox console exclusives and are "not timed."
Previously announced multiplatform titles, like Halo: Campaign Evolved and Fable will still launch on the PlayStation 5.
"As part of our focus on the return of Xbox, we also announced that Gears of War: E-Day and Clockwork Revolution will be Xbox console exclusives," said Xbox. "These are not timed exclusives.
"Games already announced for multiplatform releases will stick to that plan – we’re committed to investing in and growing Xbox both on console and beyond."
Gears of War: E-Day will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on October 6.
d Clockwork Revolution will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in 2027.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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Full Xbox Console Exclusives... Util they are not.
I may be wrong... but I don't think "These are not timed exclusives" was never something that was said about Indy or Starfield
Microsoft will comfortably change their tune in a few years if Helix has a muted launch year
Can Literally say this about every game on every platform.
Did you say this when Sony stopped releasing SP games on PC?
Sad day... My hopes to be free from buying consoles and focus on PC gaming died that day ...
I mean, if they really think that having only TWO games being exclusive is going to change the fate of Xbox, they are out of their minds.
Full exclusive. Also available on PC
With Xbox going full "PC" next generation... I can see them stepping back from supporting PS and Nin
This whole multiplatform move started with "only 4 games" just a few years ago
Platform exclusivity very well could be re-starting with "only E-Day and Clockwork"
TBH, they aren't missing much from pulling E-Day from PS5... Reloaded was very soft on PS5
E-Day was always going to do its numbers on PC first and foremost...
"With Xbox going full "PC" next generation..."
"...E-Day was always going to do its numbers on PC first and foremost..."
Imho, this is the thing that may truly kill Xbox! Steam is Xbox worst nightmare!
I mean, do you really think PC gamers are going to chose xbox store over Steam!? Xbox store will become a "desolated land" if they give space to steam.
At the same time, what if Xbox build a "PC without Steam" ? It would be pointless!
They make money either way and Steam offers a much larger install base to sell more.
Steam takes the very same 30% share that Playstation does. Nintendo, Xbox, Steam... Most store owners take a %30 share.
So... Why it's ok to exclude Playstation/Nintendo and keep giving money to Steam?
Hell, I even dare to say that Steam will become a bigger problem for Xbox is rumos about "Steam on Xbox consoles" come true!!
I have never heard someone choosing a MS PC store over Steam. I will go further, every single person I know says that Steam 10X better than any gaming ecosystem, be it Xbox, Playstation or Nintendo.
MS making games for Steam and allowing steam store on Xbox is a suicide move!
Their Store will collapse, and a console is pointless without a Store to capitalize!
Prioritising being a publisher and platform must be tricky and i can see they are going back and forth trying to navigate that with every title they are publishing now.
It's been such a rocky road over the last two decades.
It started with first-party games exclusive to Xbox consoles with the occasional PC port. Then we got the day and date PC standard in 2016. And now since 2024, we have even seen games coming to PlayStation. And now we're seeing some scaling back of that.
Now a different category in there that I haven't mentioned yet is Minecraft. Microsoft bought Mojang in 2014 and Minecraft as an IP has been multiplat.
They will just go down the road and see what their competitors do, if they make their Bangers exclusives, so will Xbox. Xbox has a much larger output of games so they can make a couple exclusive while releasing many as multiplat.
Probably saw Sony aren't bringing their two big games to Xbox and decided last minute that they will do the same and pulled Eday and Clockwork from multiplat.
This will upset alot of PS fans but they cry for Xbox to compete and when they do, they cry about exclusives. You can't make this up.
Halo winding up on PlayStation is the proverbial rabbit they can never put back in the hat. If they truly, truly want to revive their console business, they need to reneg on that decision, even if it triggers a massive legal penalty. Just eat it.
If they let it happen, it's unfathomable permanent brand damage.
They will have PS fans play Halo 1, then most likely make Halo 7 exclusives like they are with Gears to either bring them over or gauge interests.
Might be the start of a reversal of there abandoning console exclusives policy of late. Time will tell