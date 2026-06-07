Metro 2039 Launches in February 2027 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Publisher Deep Silver and developer 4A Games announced Metro 2039 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in February 2027.

View the gameplay reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The Hunter Trailer

Blending jaw-dropping gameplay and impressive graphical fidelity the trailer showcases the return of close and claustrophobic stealth-action gameplay, tunnel and surface exploration, iconic METRO mechanics and diegetic survival elements. The 3-minute premier also gives a glimpse at the new stealth weapon – The Shatun – as well as a new breaching charge for your arsenal as you delve deep into the dark heart of the Metro.

The Stranger Won’t Stop Until the Fuhrer Burns.

The Metro has been transformed by a powerful new regime and its leader, the fanatical Spartan leader known as Hunter. METRO 2039’s protagonist, The Stranger, is consumed with anger and hatred, chastising the Fuhrer for his lies and hypocrisy. As part of the Spartan Order, Hunter was a legend, a high-ranking, experienced Ranger, who swore to protect the Metro. What’s left of the Spartan Order as he knew it lies in ruins, and where the Spartans were once considered selfless protectors, the Stranger believes Hunter has become the very enemy the Spartans used to fight…

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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