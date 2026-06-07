Fable Launches February 23, 2027 for PS5, Xbox Series, PC, and Game Pass - News

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Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Playground Games announced Fable will launch for the for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on February 23, 2027.

View the release date trailer below:

Read new details via Xbox Wire below:

Fable just revealed a new story trailer during XBOX Games Showcase, showing off new gameplay, characters, a sense of the story beyond our Hero, and a lot of action, from facing down a Balverine to, well, putting a giant toad face-down (with a dose of magic). Oh, and quite a lot of swearing.

Anchoring the entire thing was an ominous speech by Isabel, the game’s villain, played by Hayley Atwell (Marvel Cinematic Universe, Mission: Impossible). Of course, in time-honored Fable fashion, Atwell is far from the only famous name on the cast list. We’re now able to reveal many of the actors and actresses bringing their talents to the game. From Hollywood stars to British comedy gems, this is a cast that leans on the Fable series’ near-unique history of bringing the best of British acting into the gaming world.

With the help of Fable Associate Narrative Director, Craig Owens, let us break down eleven of the major roles in the game, who’s playing them, and why they were the perfect fit for their character:

Hayley Atwell, playing Isabel

Hayley Atwell is an award-winning British-American actor whose career spans film, television, theatre and voice work – and is able to turn her hand to playing the beloved Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic universe, taking center stage in the most recent ‘Mission: Impossible’ movies, leading period dramas like ‘Howards End’, ‘The Duchess’, and ‘Pillars of the Earth’, the most recent series of ‘Rivals’ on Disney+ or starring in ‘Much Ado About Nothing’, onstage in the West End and Broadway. You get the sense that she’ll be bringing all of her experience to Albion, as she takes on the role of Fable’s main villain.

Explaining the character: “Isabel is a driven, powerful Hero on a quest to make right a tragic injustice. Driven by grief, Isabel has turned her pain into determination and focus that sets her at odds with The Hero of Briar Hill and Humphry, her one-time guardian. Isabel’s conviction that she’s not just doing the right thing, but she’ll be able to make right any harm she causes along the way makes her a powerful, dangerous enemy.” – Owens

Why Atwell was cast: “Hayley’s ability to combine vulnerability with strength made her the perfect person to play Isabel, and working with her was a real pleasure. Her desire to really dig into the character and deliver the best possible performance in every scene blew us all away, not just on the performance capture stage but in the voice recording booth, where her classical training was on full display. Hayley brought a dedication, seriousness and grit to the role that, in many ways, mirrors the character’s own.” – Owens

Lily Nichol and Ukweli Roach, playing the Hero of Briar Hill

Nichol is making her gaming debut in Fable after appearing on stage and screen for the last decade. After making her TV bow in Sky Atlantic’s ‘I Hate Suzie’, she’s since appeared in Netflix’s ‘Lockwood & Co.’ and ‘Renegade Nell’ on Disney+ among other projects.

Beginning his career on stage, Roach has since become a fixture on UK TV across multiple genres, with recurring roles in cult sci-fi show ‘Humans’ to a recent comedic turn in Channel 4’s ‘Big Mood’. He brings video game experience after appearances in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Horizon Forbidden West.

Explaining the character: “Raised in the sleepy, forest-bounded village of Briar Hill, our Hero is an ordinary person made extraordinary by fate. Whether they’re kind or cruel, generous or selfish, honourable or a complete arsehole is all down to the player to decide. But one thing that’s always true about our Hero is their wry, composed nature in the face of Albion’s mysteries, dangers, and eccentric populace.” – Owens

Why they were cast: “Both Lily and Ukweli had exactly what we needed to give voice to the Hero of Briar Hill: great range paired with natural charisma. Both our Hero actors have effortlessly risen to any challenge we’ve thrown at them, ensuring that the Hero feels both like a part of Albion and an extension of the player.” – Owens

Matt King, playing Humphry

Matt King is a bona fide British comedy legend thanks to his 12-year stint as Super Hans in ‘Peep Show’ – a character whose quotes still live in my head more than 20 years after I first heard them. On the big screen, he’s made appearances in ‘Paddington’, ‘Bronson’ (alongside Tom Hardy), ‘Dolittle’ with Robert Downey Jr. and more. He’s brought a unique sensibility to every role he’s been in, and from our looks at Humphry so far, that’s set to continue.

Explaining the character: “Arrogant, charming and equally happy with a mace or pint in his hand, Humphry is Albion’s greatest Hero. Or at least he was. Over the course of the game, people will come to understand the man behind the legend, and why the swaggering champion of the Heroes’ Guild has spent the last few years of his life hidden away in the otherwise empty halls of the Guild.” – Owens

Why they were cast: “Matt brought a lot of Super Hans’ dark charm to his performance as Humphry. But he also brought a real emotional depth and dignity. We’re not sure anyone else could have blended those two elements so perfectly.” – Owens

Susan Wokoma, playing Arden the Cobbler

An actress, writer, and director, Wokoma has become a mainstay of British TV in the last decade. From appearances in ‘Chewing Gum’ and ‘Enola Holmes’, to working in the writers room of Netflix’s ‘Sex Education’, to an appearance in the 16th season of the iconic game show ‘Taskmaster’, Wokoma’s proven her ability to take on a multitude of roles both on and offscreen. She’s even got previous experience in gaming, playing Princess Talanji in World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth.

Explaining the character: “Arden’s a Hero who doesn’t believe in Heroes, haunted by a painful past and a grave mistake. Arden’s humble perspective on what it means to be a Hero contrasts many of the other characters in our story. She doesn’t want to be a celebrity. She doesn’t want to be worshipped. She just wants to make shoes for a living.” – Owens

Why they were cast: “Susan can put so much emotional depth into a single syllable, and she does so repeatedly as Arden. Her performance takes a stoic, standoffish character in Arden and makes her wryly funny and warm, without losing the distance that’s crucial to her relationship with the Hero.” – Owens

Richard Ayoade, playing Dave the Giant

A comedian, actor, author, presenter, director and, let’s face it, true polymath, Ayoade became known for his one-off, deadpan comedy style in the likes of ‘The IT Crowd’, ‘Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace’, and ‘The Mighty Boosh’ – but he’s since written and directed movies (‘Submarine’, ‘The Double’), become an accomplished author, performed voice work for ‘The Mandalorian’ and ‘The Lego Movie 2’, created music videos for everyone from Vampire Weekend to Arctic Monkeys, and even had time to become a TV presenting mainstay.

Explaining the character: “Even before he accidentally turns himself into a giant, Dave thinks of himself as a towering intellectual, surrounded by idiots. Dave is the ultimate British curmudgeon – set in his ways, convinced he’s right, and willing to go to any length (or height) to prove it.” – Owens

Why they were cast: “Everyone already knows that Richard is a hilarious, unique comic talent, so it stood to reason that people would enjoy a giant version of him. On-set, Richard’s improvisations in rehearsal frequently made their way into the final script, as he took the character of Dave and made him undeniably his own.” – Owens

Natasia Demetriou, playing Jenny

Perhaps now best-known for her incredible, award-winning work playing Nadja in FX’s ‘What We Do In the Shadows’, Demetriou has been making waves for years – from onstage sketch comedy at the Edinburgh festival, working alongside the legendary Alan Partridge, to modern cult-classic ‘Stath Lets Flats’ or Netflix movie ‘Eurovision’ alongside Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, and even (personal pick here) the best episodes of The Adam Buxton Podcast, she’s now an indelible part of the UK comedy scene.

Explaining the character: “Brutal, crude, and shameless, Jenny is one of the two feuding heirs to the city of Bloodstone. She embodies Bloodstone as it is – proud, defiant, and dangerous. And, if she gets her way, how it always will be.” – Owens

Why they were cast: “Natasia brings all of her comedy talent to her portrayal of Jenny, bringing an almost chaotic energy to the role and her scenes with Nathan Foad, her on-screen brother. She plays Jenny with an unapologetic ferocity and a deep commitment to ad-libbed swearing.” – Owens

Nathan Foad, playing Jacob

A comic writer currently working on Saturday Night Live UK, Foad made his name onscreen playing Lucius in the beloved ‘Our Flag Means Death’ alongside Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi, alongside appearances in ‘Mandy’, ‘Bloods’, ’Newark, Newark’, ‘Death Valley’ and the iconic ‘Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared’.

Explaining the character: “Jacob is Jenny’s rival and brother. The other heir to the city of Bloodstone, he hopes to reinvent the city as a cosmopolitan rival to Bowerstone. A refined and more classy type of cutthroat than his sister, Jacob plans to plot and strategize his way to victory.” – Owens

Why they were cast: “Nathan’s great at playing characters who appear composed, witty, and self-aware, all the while betraying the insecurity and anxieties beneath their surface. He brought all this to Jacob, making him the perfect comedic foil to Jenny in his scenes with Natasia.” – Owens

Kwame Augustine, playing Connor

An actor, producer, director, and writer, Augustine made his name by writing ‘Johnny’ a stage play that became an award-winning mini-series, and is currently in pre-production on his debut feature film, ‘Uncle’.

Explaining the character: “The player’s brave, popular and capable adoptive brother, Connor always dreamed that one day he’d be the one who grew into a Hero. How he responds to simply being a normal person in a world where extraordinary people exist is the driving force of his story.” – Owens

Why they were cast: “Kwame’s charisma pairs with an easygoing warmth, making him a great fit for Connor. In a game filled with magically powered Heroes and big personalities, Connor holds his own whenever he’s on screen thanks to Kwame’s relatable, human performance.” – Owens

Nina Wadia, playing Grandma

Wadia hasn’t just been a well-known face on UK TV for the last three decades, but a truly groundbreaking figure. Coming to prominence as part of ‘Goodness Gracious Me’, the hilarious, award-winning British-Asian sketch show, she’s since appeared in over 400 episodes of long-running soap opera ‘Eastenders’, and made dozens of onstage, TV and movie appearances besides, from ‘The Sandman’ on Netflix to Disney’s ‘Aladdin’.

Explaining the character: “Samira is the player and Connor’s adoptive grandmother, having found them both abandoned in the woods, years apart. She’s also landlady of the Rose & Thorn, Briar Hill’s local. Despite her kind, generous nature, Samira commands respect amongst the villagers of Briar Hill and has little patience for misbehaving kids, or adults who fail to pay their tab.” – Owens

Why they were cast: “Nina’s effortless ability to move from tender to steely made her the perfect person to play a parent and landlady. She makes the village of Briar Hill, and the Rose & Thorn pub within it, feel like home.” – Owens

Robert Whitelock, playing Nigel the Sheriff

A hugely experienced actor and performance capture artist, Whitelock has made appearances across multiple mediums – from over thirty ‘Doctor Who’audio dramas, to huge games like Dragon’s Dogma II, to the award-winning ‘The End of the F**king World’ and ‘Misfits’.

Explaining the character: “The well-meaning Sheriff of Silverbrook is a man eternally out of his depth. Bumbling and socially anxious, he struggles to deal with all the magical threats Albion can muster alongside the villagers’ disregard for him.” – Owens

Why they were cast: “We sought out Robert to play our hapless sheriff due to his natural ability to give humanity and depth to a character like Nigel. We knew that with Robert playing him, Nigel would never just be the butt of the joke.” – Owens

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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