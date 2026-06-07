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Persona 6 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, PC, and Game Pass

Persona 6 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, PC, and Game Pass - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 1,309 Views

Atlus has announced Persona 6 for the PlayStation 5Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

An entirely new story is about to unfold.

The highly anticipated next chapter of the iconic RPG series delivers a bold, new standalone story blending heartfelt daily life and new characters with pulse-pounding, supernatural adventure. Whether it’s your first Persona game or you’ve been here since the beginning, this one’s for you.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.


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6 Comments
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The Fury (9 hours ago)

We knew it was coming but didn't know which thing it was going to show up on. This said, very little to go on here, announced? Okay but after all this time, I expected more.

  • +2
G2ThaUNiT The Fury (9 hours ago)

Atlus has been at Xbox's showcases for the past few years. But yeah, surprised they didn't have more to show. I'm guessing not to overshadow P4 remake.

  • 0
Koragg The Fury (6 hours ago)

Maybe the persona team was helping out with metaphor

  • 0
INCITATUSBR (3 hours ago)

switch 2 no?

  • 0
firebush03 (9 hours ago)

What's crazy is I just joined the stream right as this trailer started. And then it got followed up with Spyro... wow. Literally the two things I had been waiting for lol! Well that's all I needed to see from this presentation. Literally just stuck around for five minutes and left.

  • 0
BraLoD (9 hours ago)

Is it going to be spooky? Green Persona = Zombie Persona? lol

Can't wait to actually see it.
Great it was finally announced.

  • 0