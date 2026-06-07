Persona 6 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, PC, and Game Pass - News

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by, posted 8 hours ago

Atlus has announced Persona 6 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

An entirely new story is about to unfold.

The highly anticipated next chapter of the iconic RPG series delivers a bold, new standalone story blending heartfelt daily life and new characters with pulse-pounding, supernatural adventure. Whether it’s your first Persona game or you’ve been here since the beginning, this one’s for you.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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