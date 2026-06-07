Hand-Drawn Life Sim Game Vivarium Launches in 2027 for Xbox Series, PC, and Game Pass - News

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Publisher Serenity Forge and developers Studio Meadowflower, Crunchyroll, and Shochiku Games announced the Hand-drawn life simulation adventure game, Vivarium, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in 2027.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Step into a summer that never ends.

You wake up in the golden haze of late afternoon. The air is warm, cicadas hum somewhere in the distance, and sunlight spills across your bedroom.

And outside your window… there’s a tiny world waiting.

You play as 11-year-old Jenny, a bright and energetic resident of the terrarium.

But this isn’t just her story.

Somewhere, buried deep under the summer days and small-town routines, is another life.

Unravel the Mysteries of the Terrarium

Beneath the nostalgic atmosphere of this close-knit town lies a hidden truth. Explore a “perfect” pocket world to reveal its secrets and progress through a non-linear narrative shaped by your choices.

Meet Dear Friends You’ve Always Needed

Jenny’s charming neighborhood is inhabited by a charismatic cast of characters, each with their own branching and dynamic storylines:

A reclusive woman slowly becoming something else

A shopkeeper that gives daily album recommendations

A funny postal worker who drinks like a fish, and is a fish

A nosy retiree birdwatcher, who keeps tabs on the other townies

A wandering fortune teller who seems to know too much

Live Your Days as Dreams

Days in Vivarium are synced to the player’s real-world calendar, allowing for daily new discoveries while unraveling its mysterious narrative. Completing major story events will progress time, but every night provides endless slice-of-life comfort and time that can be spent:

Cooking new recipes and tending to your garden

Collecting stickers, vinyl records, and classic novels to enjoy

Crafting items and decorating your cozy home

Repairing equipment and preparing for tomorrow’s adventure

Sprout quickly, little tree…but can this small world contain you?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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