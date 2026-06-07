Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, PC, and Game Pass - News

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Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Team Ninja have announced Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass. It will launch in Early 2027.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In this long-awaited sequel to Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, which has surpassed over 5 million players worldwide, players must master the evolved Chinese martial arts and conquer battlefields of the Three Kingdoms overrun by monstrous demons alongside renowned heroes who left their mark on history.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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