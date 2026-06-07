Persona 4 Revival Launches February 18, 2027 for PS5, Xbox Series, PC, and Game Pass - News

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Atlus announced Persona 4 Revival will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on February 18, 2027.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Persona 4 Revival intertwines an investigation into a string of murders with the journey of self-discovery and encounters with the occult, all within a critically acclaimed, classic RPG experience—revived in a new form!

In the rural Japanese town of Inaba, the once sleepy streets receive a cold wake-up call when a mysterious serial killer strikes. Also, what’s with the rumor of a mysterious TV channel appearing only on rainy nights? A whirlwind of surprises and otherworldly adventures will make the next year of your high school life anything but ordinary!

An Unforgettable Year Awaits

A new life, a new town, and a new school year. Move to the rural countryside town of Inaba and experience moments you’ll treasure forever with unique friends at Yasogami High School. Classes, club activities, romance, and even part-time jobs—whether you’re leveling up your skills or kicking back, how you spend your time is entirely up to you.

Murder Investigations and the Mysterious Midnight Channel

A string of murders rocks the town: on foggy mornings, corpses are found hanging from buildings and transmission towers. At the same time, an eerie rumor of a TV channel emerges: “They say your soulmate will appear if you stare into a television set on a rainy night…” As you dig deeper, you stumble upon another realm beyond the screen. On the other side, you awaken the power to uncover the truth—an inner strength known as “Persona.”

Battle Shadows and Conquer the Unknown

Face against “Shadows” lurking in this other world in turn-based combat. Exploit the enemy’s elemental weaknesses to knock them down, then team up with your crew for an explosive “All-Out Attack”! Strategize your next move by collecting and equipping different Personas to bring your own unique fighting style and skills to each battle.

Explore Beautiful Locales and Interact with a Captivating Cast of Characters

From clear blue skies to riversides bathed in sunset hues and glistening streets on rainy days, Inaba’s nostalgic landscapes are brought to life with revamped modern day graphics. Form Social Links and deepen your bonds with the town locals through rich story and immersive interactions. The closer your connections, the stronger your journey unfolds.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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