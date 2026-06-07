State of Decay 3 Launches in 2027 for PS5, Xbox Series, PC, and Game Pass

It sounded ambitious for such an agile studio like Undead – but the sense I got was they wanted to rise to that challenge. Not just for themselves, but for their dedicated community of gamers who have been with them over the years. They wanted to deliver the State of Decay experience to them that they’ve always wanted to play. They just needed time to cook… and now it smells like they’ve got a stew brewing.

Naturally, with a game that has been in development like State of Decay 3, we’ve piled up quite a long list of questions – and today they have the answers. Recently we had a chance to talk with Creative Director Kevin Patzelt about a wide range of topics, like how it’s possible to have a shared world experience in co-op, how much bigger the map is compared to State of Decay 2, what will weapon crafting look like, and most importantly…

When can we play State of Decay 3?

Kevin Patzelt – We’ve been working on this for a while and we’re aiming for a 2027 release. Players are already playing an Alpha version of the game and are having a blast. We’re going to be expanding our Alpha and then Beta list over time and we are dying for players to come play. We’ve got an audience that’s hungry for this game, the signups were fantastic, they’re going to keep growing and we want to get more.

Players can sign up for the waitlist to participate at the State of Decay 3 Playtest website. The first wave of playtests will be limited, but we plan on sharing insights and feedback with everyone as we go, and there will be more opportunities throughout the year.

Right now we’re focused on the core audience from State of Decay 2. Have we captured the heart and soul? Are they having fun? Is it what they were hoping for? And then we want to see what players new to the State of Decay franchise think of what we’ve built. So, expanding that is huge.

Is that actual gameplay footage in the State of Decay 3 trailer?

Kevin Patzelt – Everything shown in the trailer is from the game. We did not use CGI. We have some fun camera angles in there, but it is 100% game capture minus our studio logo.

Beyond that, there are a lot of over-the-shoulder shots. Whenever you see one in this trailer, it is a true 100% gameplay camera. We will be showing more of that over time, but absolutely wanted to include it in this trailer. We wanted players to start seeing what that camera looks like and how it will feel to play.

The other thing I’d like players to notice is the quality bar of the moment-to-moment experience is higher than anything we’ve achieved in Undead Labs’ history. State of Decay 3 is being built in Unreal Engine 5, and we’re creating better quality versions of what makes our game the survival sandbox it is, and the combat experience is really, really important to us, and I think you can see it coming through in this trailer.

Another thing [to take away from the trailer] are the sneak peeks at the evolving threat at Plague Nests. These are new to State of Decay 3 and you’re starting to see elements of these really tough, dungeon-like areas. The trailer also shows what tactics might apply to not only playing by yourself but with your friends.

And the last thing I’ll say is we’re just scratching the surface of what this game is offering for players. It’s a very heavy moment-to-moment combat-oriented trailer but we also give you a sneak peek into one of the settlements. In the trailer, you can see one of the many settlements you can claim, including some of the facility and community elements. We plan to show more of that as we go on.