Microsoft CEO Remains Confident on Closing the Activision Blizzard Acquisition - News

/ 443 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in an earnings call with investors mentioned the extension to the deadline of the Activision Blizzard acquisition to October 18 and the company is confident it will be able to close the deal.

"We continue to work through the regulatory approval process and remain confident about getting the deal done," said Nadella on the Activision Blizzard acquisition.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on the Activision Blizzard deal extension: "We continue to work through the regulatory approval process and remain confident about getting the deal done." — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) July 25, 2023

The acquisition has been approved in Turkey, South Africa, South Korea, China, the European Union, Ukraine, Japan, Chile, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Serbia. Microsoft also won its case against the FTC in the US, which was trying to block the deal.

The only place blocking the deal right now is the UK regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which extended its deadline to make its final order on Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition from July 18 to August 29.

It was reported earlier this month Microsoft and Activision Blizzard are considering giving up some control over cloud-gaming in the UK to appease the CMA. It is reported Microsoft might be willing to sell its cloud gaming rights in the UK to a telecommunications, gaming or internet-based computing company. One person said a private equity company might be interested.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles