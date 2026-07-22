Switch 2 Best-Seller, PS5 and XS Sales Climb - Europe Hardware Estimates for June 2026 - Sales

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The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling console in Europe with 229,966 units sold for June 2026, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch 2 has sold 4.83 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 was the second best-selling console with an estimated 210,036 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 32.82 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in third place with 50,338 units sold to bring its lifetime sales to 8.68 million units. The Nintendo Switch 1 was the fourth best-selling console with an estimated 33,919 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 39.84 million units.

Switch 2 sales compared to the same month for the Switch 1 in 2018 are down by nearly 22,000 units as the Switch 1 sold 251,779 units in Europe in June 2018.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2019 are down by nearly 211,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by over 22,000 units. PS4 sold 420,952 units for the month of June 2019 and Xbox One sales were at 83,519 units.

Switch 2 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 924,372 (-80.1%). PlayStation 5 sales are down by 158,846 (-43.1%), Xbox Series X|S sales are up by 3,256 units (6.9%) and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by 41,516 units (-55.0%).

Looking at sales month-on-month, Switch 2 sales are up by over 56,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 86,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 22,000 units, and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are up by over 1,000 units.

2026 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold an estimated 1.25 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 1.11 million units, the Nintendo Switch 1 has sold 0.20 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.17 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Europe hardware estimates for June 2026 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 - 229,966 ( 4,838,359 ) PlayStation 5 - 210,036 ( 32,819,364 ) Xbox Series X|S - 50,338 ( 8,678,179 ) Switch 1 - 33,919 ( 39,842,446 )

Weekly Sales:

Europe June 6, 2026 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 43,885 PlayStation 5 - 41,277 Xbox Series X|S - 8,681 Switch 1 - 6,947

Europe June 13, 2026 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 43,490 PlayStation 5 - 41,476 Xbox Series X|S - 8,645 Switch 1 - 7,076

Europe June 20, 2026 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 43,584 PlayStation 5 - 41,152 Xbox Series X|S - 9,438 Switch 1 - 6,845

Europe June 27, 2026 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 52,246 PlayStation 5 - 42,192 Xbox Series X|S - 11,435 Switch 1 - 6,624

Europe July 4, 2026 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 46,761 PlayStation 5 - 43,939 Xbox Series X|S - 12,139 Switch 1 - 6,427

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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