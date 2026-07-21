Nintendo Says It Has No Legal Duty to Pass Tariff Refunds to Consumers - News

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by, posted 7 hours ago

Nintendo says the tariff refunds it is receiving in the US does not have to be passed along to consumers.

Over 1,000 companies that includes Nintendo sued the US government for refunds after the US Supreme Court found the tariffs Trump put in place were illegal.

Two Nintendo players, Gregory Hoffert from California and Prashant Sharan from Washington, have sued Nintendo claiming any money Nintendo has recouped from the tariffs refunds should go to the customers.

Game File is reporting that Nintendo is asking the court to dismiss the class action lawsuit saying the consumers "received exactly what they bargained and paid for" when buying the price-hiked Nintendo goods last year.

"Plaintiffs are not entitled to a rebate simply because of intervening legal developments related to tariffs."

"Nintendo or one of its retailers set a price for each product, and consumers decided whether that price was worth paying," Nintendo's filing reads. "Those who bought Nintendo’s products received exactly what they bargained and paid for – a console, game and/or accessory at a price to which both parties agreed.

"The money Plaintiffs paid represents the purchase price of the goods they wanted and received – Plaintiffs are not entitled to a rebate simply because of intervening legal developments related to tariffs."

Nintendo added that a full refund wasn't as simple as it looks as the increase in price was due to the "costs of memory, labor, shipping, and tariffs." The company also "imposed modest and selective price adjustments, and it chose to bear the costs of tariffs on some of its most popular products of 2025, including its flagship console, the Nintendo Switch 2."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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