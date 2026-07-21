7 PlayStation Games Have Sold Over 100,000 Physical Units in 2026 in the US - Sales

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by, posted 7 hours ago

Seven games on PlayStation consoles have sold over 100,000 physical units in 2026 year-to-date, according to Senior Director and Video Game Industry Advisor at Circana Mat Piscatella in a post on social media.

"Two PlayStation video games sold more than 10k physical units in the US during week ending July 11, 2026," said Piscatella. "Seven have sold more than 100k physical units year-to-date."

He added, "Commenting is cool, use your voice and all that. But commenting is cheap, I don't know."

What wasn't revealed is how much above 100,000 physical units sold any of these games were.

This was in response to a Kotaku article stating that the latest Marvel's Wolverine trailer has over 10,000 comments about PlayStation no longer selling new physical discs for PlayStation consoles starting in January 2028.

Piscatella did clarify that the data is "total PlayStation" and includes "all games, all publishers, and all PlayStation platforms."

The Game Business Editor-in-Chief and Co-Founder Christopher Dring did add that in the UK a game would have only needed to sell 1,000 units to be in the ninth best-selling game on the physical charts last week.

"1,000 sales would have got you No.9 in the UK physical charts last week," said Dring.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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