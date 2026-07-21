7 PlayStation Games Have Sold Over 100,000 Physical Units in 2026 in the US - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 1,052 Views
Seven games on PlayStation consoles have sold over 100,000 physical units in 2026 year-to-date, according to Senior Director and Video Game Industry Advisor at Circana Mat Piscatella in a post on social media.
"Two PlayStation video games sold more than 10k physical units in the US during week ending July 11, 2026," said Piscatella. "Seven have sold more than 100k physical units year-to-date."
He added, "Commenting is cool, use your voice and all that. But commenting is cheap, I don't know."
What wasn't revealed is how much above 100,000 physical units sold any of these games were.
This was in response to a Kotaku article stating that the latest Marvel's Wolverine trailer has over 10,000 comments about PlayStation no longer selling new physical discs for PlayStation consoles starting in January 2028.
Piscatella did clarify that the data is "total PlayStation" and includes "all games, all publishers, and all PlayStation platforms."
The Game Business Editor-in-Chief and Co-Founder Christopher Dring did add that in the UK a game would have only needed to sell 1,000 units to be in the ninth best-selling game on the physical charts last week.
"1,000 sales would have got you No.9 in the UK physical charts last week," said Dring.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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More Context for the Physical Split on PS5
- RE Requiem: 27.8%
- 007 First Light: 21%
- Crimson Desert: 19.9%
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Ghost of Yotei: 35.4%
Call me crazy, but that's still a significant portion of Physical Sales for your BIGGEST games this year...
It seems that way until you consider that BO1 and BO2 are said to have sold around 10 million digital in a week compared to some 2 physical games breaking 10k. But the takeaway is that digital has long since taken over as the dominant medium. That roughly 25% of physical sales overal all is probably why Sony went ahead and issued a cutoff considering that its obviously trending downward.
When I clicked on this article I have expected to read what the 7 games are...
Ha, it would be helpful for sure. What's the thinking 2 are CoD and another GTA5?
Have more than 7 great Playstation games released this year? I haven't purchased anything that has come out this year. I will when they go on sale, as I work my way through my backlog.
This includes ALL games with a physical release across PlayStation consoles. True though there haven't been 7 great games released on PlayStation this year, so some of the 7 games were likely released in 2025 or earlier.
I was thinking the same and looked it up, and I think the answer is no. I mean, there might be some great releases included, but there definitely haven't been 7 high-profile releases this year so far.
If sony doesnt make enough then people cant buy them.
There doing this to make the numbers look bad
Likely Saros and Yotei...
The likes of Mat Piscatella don't have a vested interest in pushing a narrative so I'm sure there is a good point in there but he would really need to provide the digital comparison for the point to hit home.
No need to slander him. But I totally agree one of the reasons why the resistence to digital has any legs at all is because firm like his have hidden actual sales numbers from consumers for so long that the general public was completely unaware of the magnitude of digital adoption rates. Had we had access to that information, consumers might have changed their habits. An informed consumer is a consumer that has more agency in leading the industry.
All he really has to add is 'Oh by the way in that same week 300k digital titles were sold' and that would be that.