Switch 2 Best-Seller in the US in June 2026, UFC 6 Debuts in 1st - Sales

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The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling console in the US for June 2026 in terms of units sold and dollar sales, according to figures from Circana (formerly The NPD Group). Circana includes the dates for the five-week period of May 31 to July 4.

The PlayStation 5 came in second place in terms of units sold and dollar sales.

Switch 2 hardware spending is down 79 percent compared to its June 2025 launch month. PlayStation 5 spending is down 19 percent year-on-year, while Xbox Series X|S more than doubled.

Xbox Series X|S unit sales are up 86 percent compared to June 2025. This was the highest month for Xbox Series sales of the year. Last year was impacted by the May price increase and the Switch 2 launch.

Switch 2 unit sales fell 78 percent year-on-year, PlayStation 5 unit sales dropped 43 percent, and Switch 1 unit sales fell 62 percent.

Overall spending on video games in June decreased 21 percent year-on-year from $5.69 billion to $4.50 billion. Spending on video game content was down 12 percent from $4.40 billion to $3.88 billion, while video game hardware sales decreased 62 percent from $1,000 million to $383 million. Spending on accessories decreased 21 percent from $294 million to $232 million.

In terms of 2026 total sales, overall spending on video games is down one percent year-on-year from $27.73 billion to $27.49 billion. Spending on video game content is up less than one percent from $24.31 billion to $24.31 billion, while video game hardware sales dropped nine percent from $2.15 billion to $1.97 billion. Spending on accessories is down five percent from $1.27 billion to $1.21 billion.

"U.S. Video Game Spending Fell 21% in June, Driven by Nintendo Switch 2’s Record June 2025 Launch Comparable," said Circana Executive Director and Video Game Industry Analyst Mat Piscatella.

He added, "U.S. video game total market projected spending reached $4.5 billion during June 2026, a decrease of 21% when compared to a year ago. First half spending finished 1% behind 2025’s pace, at $27.5 billion."

UFC 26 debuted in first place for the month of June on the software charts. It also led all titles on PlayStation platforms.

Meccha Chameleon debuted in second place.

Star Fox debuted in fourth place. It was the best-selling game on the Nintendo charts, ahead of Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream and Mario Kart World.

Resident Evil: Requiem remained the best-selling game of 2026 year-to-date, while Crimson Desert remained in second place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in terms of dollars for June 2026:

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in June year-to-date:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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