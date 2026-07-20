Square Enix Releases Final Fantasy X 25th Anniversary Trailer - News

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Square Enix has released a new trailer for Final Fantasy X celebrating the 25th anniversary.

Final Fantasy X first released for the PlayStation 2 on July 19, 2001.

Final Fantasy X | X-2 HD Remaster is currently available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Vita. It will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on July 23. It includes remastered versions of Final Fantasy X and sequel Final Fantasy X-2.

View the trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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