Switch 2 Best-Seller, XS Tops 35M LT - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for June 2026 - Sales

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The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling console worldwide with 915,895 units sold for June 2026, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch 2 has sold 21.67 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 was the second best-selling console, with an estimated 617,962 units sold, to bring lifetime sales to 92.96 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in third place with 223,268 units sold, to bring its lifetime sales to 35.02 million units. The Nintendo Switch 1 came in fourth place, with an estimated 151,661 units sold, to bring lifetime sales to 154.97 million units.

Switch 2 sales compared to the same month for the Switch 1 in 2018 are down by over 74,000 units, as the Switch 1 sold 990,211 units in June 2018.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2019 are down by over 431,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by over 156,000 units. The PS4 sold 1,049,280 units for the month of June 2019 and Xbox One sales were at 379,741 units.

Switch 2 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 4,491,955 (-83.1%). PlayStation 5 sales are down by 450,382 (-42.2%), Xbox Series X|S sales are up by 75,262 units (50.9%) and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by 191,329 units (-55.8%).

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch 2 sales are down by nearly 321,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 228,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 105,000 units, and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by nearly 14,000 units.

2026 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold 6.09 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 3.53 million units, the Nintendo Switch 1 has sold 1.16 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.84 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Global hardware estimates for June 2026 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 - 915,895 ( 21,673,907 ) PlayStation 5 - 617,962 ( 92,960,906 ) Xbox Series X|S - 223,268 ( 35,018,228 ) Switch 1 - 151,661 ( 154,966,499 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates for June 2026:

Switch 2 - 429,180 PlayStation 5 - 202,663 Xbox Series X|S - 157,613 Switch 1 - 52,711

Europe hardware estimates for June 2026:

Switch 2 - 229,966 PlayStation 5 - 210,036 Xbox Series X|S - 50,338 Switch 1 - 33,919 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates for June 2026:

Switch 2 - 223,283 PlayStation 5 - 177,610 Switch 1 - 59,346 Xbox Series X|S - 5,421

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates for June 2026:

Switch 2 - 33,466 PlayStation 5 - 27,653 Xbox Series X|S - 9,896 Switch 1 - 5,685

Weekly Sales:

Global June 6, 2026 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 181,281 PlayStation 5 - 120,318 Xbox Series X|S - 40,360 Switch 1 - 32,086

Global June 13, 2026 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 178,668 PlayStation 5 - 121,995 Xbox Series X|S - 41,565 Switch 1 - 28,267

Global June 20, 2026 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 175,659 PlayStation 5 - 123,964 Xbox Series X|S - 43,151 Switch 1 - 28,352

Global June 27, 2026 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 191,028 PlayStation 5 - 124,540 Xbox Series X|S - 48,597 Switch 1 - 29,619

Global July 4, 2026 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 189,259 PlayStation 5 - 127,145 Xbox Series X|S - 49,595 Switch 1 - 33,337

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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