Switch 2 Best-Seller, XS Tops 35M LT - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for June 2026 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 3,978 Views
The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling console worldwide with 915,895 units sold for June 2026, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch 2 has sold 21.67 million units lifetime.
The PlayStation 5 was the second best-selling console, with an estimated 617,962 units sold, to bring lifetime sales to 92.96 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in third place with 223,268 units sold, to bring its lifetime sales to 35.02 million units. The Nintendo Switch 1 came in fourth place, with an estimated 151,661 units sold, to bring lifetime sales to 154.97 million units.
Switch 2 sales compared to the same month for the Switch 1 in 2018 are down by over 74,000 units, as the Switch 1 sold 990,211 units in June 2018.
PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2019 are down by over 431,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by over 156,000 units. The PS4 sold 1,049,280 units for the month of June 2019 and Xbox One sales were at 379,741 units.
Switch 2 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 4,491,955 (-83.1%). PlayStation 5 sales are down by 450,382 (-42.2%), Xbox Series X|S sales are up by 75,262 units (50.9%) and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by 191,329 units (-55.8%).
Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch 2 sales are down by nearly 321,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 228,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 105,000 units, and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by nearly 14,000 units.
2026 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold 6.09 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 3.53 million units, the Nintendo Switch 1 has sold 1.16 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.84 million units.
Monthly Sales:
Global hardware estimates for June 2026 (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch 2 - 915,895 (21,673,907)
- PlayStation 5 - 617,962 (92,960,906)
- Xbox Series X|S - 223,268 (35,018,228)
- Switch 1 - 151,661 (154,966,499)
- Switch 2 - 429,180
- PlayStation 5 - 202,663
- Xbox Series X|S - 157,613
- Switch 1 - 52,711
- Switch 2 - 229,966
- PlayStation 5 - 210,036
- Xbox Series X|S - 50,338
- Switch 1 - 33,919
- Switch 2 - 223,283
- PlayStation 5 - 177,610
- Switch 1 - 59,346
- Xbox Series X|S - 5,421
- Switch 2 - 33,466
- PlayStation 5 - 27,653
- Xbox Series X|S - 9,896
- Switch 1 - 5,685
Weekly Sales:
Global June 6, 2026 hardware estimates:
- Switch 2 - 181,281
- PlayStation 5 - 120,318
- Xbox Series X|S - 40,360
- Switch 1 - 32,086
Global June 13, 2026 hardware estimates:
- Switch 2 - 178,668
- PlayStation 5 - 121,995
- Xbox Series X|S - 41,565
- Switch 1 - 28,267
Global June 20, 2026 hardware estimates:
- Switch 2 - 175,659
- PlayStation 5 - 123,964
- Xbox Series X|S - 43,151
- Switch 1 - 28,352
Global June 27, 2026 hardware estimates:
- Switch 2 - 191,028
- PlayStation 5 - 124,540
- Xbox Series X|S - 48,597
- Switch 1 - 29,619
Global July 4, 2026 hardware estimates:
- Switch 2 - 189,259
- PlayStation 5 - 127,145
- Xbox Series X|S - 49,595
- Switch 1 - 33,337
VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.
This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.
Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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Considering the trends, that was actually a pretty great month for all parties. I am aware that price increases will come on August for Xbox and September for Switch 2 and that will put some water on the champaign, but still, great month.
Fun fact, this is the first time the Series X has ever beaten the Switch 1 in global monthly sales, if you go back to the 2020 launch.
Only took it 5 and a half years, and being a year into the Switch 1's replacement.
More pertinently though, Switch 2 has just about caught up to the Gamecube. Safe to say by now it's passed it.
I'll be honest, at the start of the generation it was a pretty solid offering all around. If I had been in a position to choose, I probably would've gone with it over a PS5 (though I got a PC instead in 2023). That said, I have never seen a good console fall off quite like this before, and it's just sad to watch.
I hope Asha takes feedback into account, and am hoping against hope Helix has a physical media input. Either way, she still really has her work cut out for her, and layoffs aren't a solution to that.
In my opinion, that doesn't make sense. Sony announced 93.7 million units shipped by the end of March; following that logic, there would be a gap of over four months between units being shipped and sold—there's something wrong with that figure. Compare the sales with the Switch 2.
Sony did increase the price of the PS5 in April, which naturally would cause a drop in sales. Even before that shipment figures were down quite a bit in Q1 2026 and we had to adjust our PS5 estimates down.
Once Sony releases their earnings report we will do any necessary adjustments.
Wish I had bought an extra PS5 and XB to keep in storage as a back up while prices were low...
If one of them breaks now idk if I would bother replacing it for $700-800 lol