Switch 2 Best-Seller, XS Sales Jump 83% YoY - Americas Hardware Estimates for June 2026 - Sales

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The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling console in the Americas (USA, Canada, & Latin America) with 429,180 units sold for June 2026, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch 2 has sold 7.66 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 was the second best-selling console with an estimated 202,663 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 36.43 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in third place with 157,613 units sold to bring its lifetime sales to 21.85 million units. The Nintendo Switch was the fourth best-selling console with an estimated 52,711 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 59.13 million units.

Switch 2 sales compared to the same month for the Switch 1 in 2018 are up by over 57,000 units as the Switch 1 sold 371,807 units in the Americas in June 2018.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2019 are down by nearly 118,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 80,000 units. PS4 sold 320,376 units for the month of June 2019 and Xbox One sales were at 237,123 units.

Switch 2 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 1,511,895 units (-77.9%). PlayStation 5 sales are down by 162,007 (-44.4%), Xbox Series X|S sales are up by 71,489 units (83.0%) and Switch 1 sales are down by 78,179 units (-59.7%).

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch 2 sales are up by over 122,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 89,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 77,000 units, and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are up by over 7,000 units.

2026 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold 2.21 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 1.42 million units, the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.60 million units, and the Nintendo Switch 1 has sold 0.31 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Americas hardware estimates for June 2026 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 - 429,180 ( 7,657,820 ) PlayStation 5 - 202,663 ( 36,429,408 ) Xbox Series X|S - 157,613 ( 21,848,110 ) Switch 1 - 52,711 ( 59,131,532 )

USA hardware estimates for June 2026:

Switch 2 - 354,994 PlayStation 5 - 166,101 Xbox Series X|S - 126,516 Switch 1 - 38,022

Weekly Sales:

June 6, 2026 hardware estimates:

Americas:

Switch 2 - 88,403 PlayStation 5 - 37,916 Xbox Series X|S - 28,544 Switch 1 - 11,114

USA:

Switch 2 - 73,639 PlayStation 5 - 31,076 Xbox Series X|S - 22,943 Switch 1 - 8,182

June 13, 2026 hardware estimates:

Americas:

Switch 2 - 84,449 PlayStation 5 - 40,203 Xbox Series X|S - 29,972 Switch 1 - 10,671

USA:

Switch 2 - 69,901 PlayStation 5 - 32,950 Xbox Series X|S - 24,091 Switch 1 - 7,709

June 20, 2026 hardware estimates:

Americas:

Switch 2 - 80,722 PlayStation 5 - 41,304 Xbox Series X|S - 30,938 Switch 1 - 10,157

USA:

Switch 2 - 66,581 PlayStation 5 - 33,852 Xbox Series X|S - 24,870 Switch 1 - 7,225

June 27, 2026 hardware estimates:

Americas:

Switch 2 - 90,513 PlayStation 5 - 41,531 Xbox Series X|S - 34,199 Switch 1 - 10,376

USA:

Switch 2 - 74,801 PlayStation 5 - 34,039 Xbox Series X|S - 27,401 Switch 1 - 7,387

July 4, 2026 hardware estimates:

Americas:

Switch 2 - 85,093 PlayStation 5 - 41,709 Xbox Series X|S - 33,960 Switch 1 - 10,393

USA:

Switch 2 - 70,072 PlayStation 5 - 34,184 Xbox Series X|S - 27,211 Switch 1 - 7,519

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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