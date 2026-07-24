Tomb Raider: Catalyst Delayed to 2028 - News

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Tomb Raider: Catalyst, the upcoming new entry in the Tomb Raider series, has been delayed to 2028, Amazon video game boss Jeffrey Gattis speaking with The Game Business.

"Atlantis comes February 12 of next year, and then we'll follow on in 2028 with the next one," said Gattis.

Tomb Raider: Catalyst was originally scheduled to launch sometime in 2027. It is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, a reimagining of the original Tomb Raider, is set to launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on February 12, 2027.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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