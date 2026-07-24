God of War Laufey Launches February 16, 2027, New Kratos-Led God of War Game Announced - News

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Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Santa Monica Studio during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con announced God of War Laufey will launch for the PlayStation 5 on February 16, 2027.

Santa Monica Studio head of creative Cory Barlog also announced the next Kratos-led God of War game is in development and will launch after God of War Laufey. It will connect directly with Laufey's story.

Read details on the game below:

Death was supposed to be the end, but for Laufey (Faye), warrior and wife to Kratos, a new adventure is just beginning. Awakening unexpectedly in a strange land after her death, Faye discovers the plans she put in place to protect Kratos and Atreus in her absence are now at risk.

To save the ones she loves, Faye must fight through the afterlife of the gods – the Everywhen – where ruthless gods from across mythology vie for power in a land overflowing with dangerous magic.

Harness Faye's speed, control and relentlessness to overwhelm even the fiercest of foes with decisive, deadly precision.

Who is Laufey?

Guardian of the Jötnar, rebel leader against the oppressive Aesir gods, and lone protector of the Wildwoods – Laufey is a warrior whose battle prowess was legendary even among the Giants.

God of War Laufey expands the God of War universe, shedding light on a character whose story has long remained untold.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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