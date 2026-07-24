Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Gets Overview Trailer - News

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Publisher Nintendo and developer Monolith Soft have released the overview trailer for Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. It will launch digitally on July 30 and physically on October 1.

View the overview trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Lead Rex, Pyra, and the world to refuge in an adventure enhanced for the Nintendo Switch 2 system!

Lost in a sea of clouds, entire civilizations rest on the backs of Titans. As the giant beasts march toward death, the last hope is a scavenger named Rex—and Pyra, a living weapon known as a Blade. Command a group of Blades and lead them to countless strategic victories as you search for the fabled paradise Pyra calls home. This journey has been enhanced with 4K* resolution in TV mode, and full HD in handheld mode, at 60 frames per second—and with smoother and sharper cutscenes.

Discover a new rare Blade—and control your Blades to fight in mercenary squad battles

Not only is there an additional Blade out there for you to find—along with a quest to complete—but you can directly command your Blades in a new action battle mode!

Unlock new equipment designs for Pyra and Mythra

Customize the look of Pyra and Mythra with new equipment designs exclusive to this Nintendo Switch 2 Edition game.

Nintendo Switch 2 Features

Experience a journey across Titans in 4K resolution in TV mode, and full HD in handheld mode, at 60 frames per second.

a journey across Titans in 4K resolution in TV mode, and full HD in handheld mode, at 60 frames per second. Discover a new rare Blade, complete with a quest for you to take on. Directly control the Blades you send on mercenary missions in a new action battle mode.

Unlock new equipment designs for Pyra and Mythra.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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