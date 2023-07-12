CMA: Negotiations With Microsoft Are 'at an Early Stage' - News

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in the UK in April blocked Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition, however, Microsoft and Activision Blizzard has appealed the decision. The hearings for the appeal were set to start on July 24, however, the CMA and Microsoft have decided to pause litigation to work out a new deal.

CMA media officer Billy Proudlock in a statement sent to The Verge said discussions with Microsoft and Activision Blizzard are "at an early stage" and the two companies are considering how the transaction could be modified.

"Whilst merging parties don’t have the opportunity to put forward new remedies once a final report has been issued, they can choose to restructure a deal, which can lead to a new merger investigation," said Proudlock.

"Microsoft and Activision have indicated that they are considering how the transaction might be modified, and the CMA is prepared to engage with them on this basis. These discussions remain at an early stage and the nature and timing of next steps will be determined in due course. While both parties have requested a pause in Microsoft’s appeal to allow these discussions to take place, the CMA decision set out in its final report still stands."

CNBC journalist David Faber reported yesterday Microsoft and the CMA had reached an agreement, however, they admit that was wrong and said Microsoft has offered a small divestiture, but the CMA hasn't agreed to anything yet.

