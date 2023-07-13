Activision Blizzard to be Removed From Nasdaq-100 Index on Monday - News

Nasdaq in a press release announced The Trade Desk will be joining the Nasdaq-100 Index and replacing Activision Blizzard, which will be removed from the Nasdaq-100 ESG Index. This will occur before the market opens on Monday, July 17.

Activision Blizzard being removed from the Nasdaq-100 Index could possibly suggest Microsoft is getting ready to close its acquisition of the gaming publisher.

Earlier this week, Microsoft won the hearing against the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in the US as Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley denied the preliminary injunction the FTC was seeking. However, the FTC has since appealed the ruling.

Now that the FTC has filed its appeal it needs the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals to issue an emergency stay to extend the current temporary restraining order, which will end on Friday, July 14 at 11:59 pm PT. It isn't known if the court will rule by the deadline and if they don't Microsoft could attempt to close the Activision Blizzard deal.

Microsoft’s vice chair and president Brad Smith on the appeal stated, "The District Court's ruling makes crystal clear that this acquisition is good for both competition and consumers. We're disappointed that the FTC is continuing to pursue what has become a demonstrably weak case, and we will oppose further efforts to delay the ability to move forward."

If Microsoft were to close the deal it would be despite the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in the UK having blocked the deal in April. Microsoft and Activision Blizzard has appealed the decision as hearings were set to start on July 24. However, the CMA and Microsoft have decided to pause litigation to work out a new deal.

