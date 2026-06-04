Elden Ring Tarnished Edition Launches August 28 for Switch 2 - News

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Publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware announced Elden Ring Tarnished Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch on August 28.

The Tarnished Pack will launch on same day for the current versions of Elden Ring on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

Read details on the game below:

Elden Ring Tarnished Edition is an all-in-one version that includes the base game Elden Ring as well as the major downloadable content Shadow of the Erdtree. The title will also feature new armor, weapons and customization features for Torrent’s appearance. The additional content in the title will also be available on other platforms.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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