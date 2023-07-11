Microsoft and UK Regulator to Pause Litigation to Work Out Agreement Over Activision Deal - News

Microsoft won its case against the FTC in the US as Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley denied the preliminary injunction for the FTC. This ruling allows Microsoft to close its Activision Blizzard deal ahead of the current July 18 deadline as the temporary restraining order (TRO) that allows the FTC to appeal the decision has been reduced to three days as it will end on Friday, July 14 at 11:59 pm PT.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) of the UK did block the deal in April, however, Microsoft and Activision Blizzard has appealed the decision. The hearings for the appeal were set to start on July 24, however, the CMA and Microsoft have decided to pause litigation to work out a new deal.

"After today’s court decision in the U.S., our focus now turns back to the UK," said Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith. "While we ultimately disagree with the CMA’s concerns, we are considering how the transaction might be modified in order to address those concerns in a way that is acceptable to the CMA.

"In order to prioritize work on these proposals, Microsoft and Activision have agreed with the CMA that a stay of the litigation in the UK would be in the public interest and the parties have made a joint submission to the Competition Appeal Tribunal to this effect."

Our statement on the mutual request with the CMA for a pause of our appeal in the UK: pic.twitter.com/8Aky2IJjxS — Brad Smith (@BradSmi) July 11, 2023

The UK CMA in a statement said, "We stand ready to consider any proposals from Microsoft to restructure the transaction in a way that would address the concerns set out in our Final Report.

"In order to be able to prioritise work on these proposals, Microsoft and Activision have agreed with the CMA that a stay of litigation in the UK would be in the public interest and all parties have made a joint submission to the Competition Appeal Tribunal to this effect."

