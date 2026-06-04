Cotton Reboot! and Cotton Reboot! High Tension! Launches October 22 - News

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Clear River Games announced Cotton Reboot! will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 and PlayStation 5, and Cotton Reboot! High Tension! will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on October 22.

Read details on the games below:

Cotton Reboot!

Defining the cute ’em up genre since 1991, Cotton the witch captured players’ hearts and tested their resolve as she became a beloved mascot of the genre, seeking out her beloved sweet Willow treats. Now returning in Cotton Reboot!, players will be reintroduced to one of Japan’s favorite cute ‘em up titles, this time in either HD or the iconic pixel perfect graphics thanks to the HD Reboot mode or X68000 original mode.

To set the tone for Cotton’s adventure with her fairy friend Silk, players can choose the original X68000 soundtrack or a remixed one when the game launches on Nintendo Switch 2 and PlayStation 5. Easy to play yet difficult to master, Cotton Reboot! is a must-play for seasoned and new fans of the cute ’em up genre.

Cotton Reboot! High Tension!

First released five years ago, Cotton Reboot! High Tension! is the second instalment in the Reboot series by Beep, developed by Studio Siesta/Rocket Engine. Far from being the sweet treats Cotton set out to recover in Cotton Reboot!, in Cotton Reboot! High Tension! the dark force is a Willow that’s taken human form. It looks like you can have too much sugar as this Willow is evil personified!

Building on the gameplay of Cotton Reboot!, players will recognize classic abilities such as Fire Dragon and Lighting in Cotton Reboot! High Tension!, but they will also find new mechanics to master. High Tension sees enemy attacks become more extreme, but in turn players will be able to harness powerful hidden magic to boost their score. Plus the Fever system of Cotton Reboot! makes a comeback, only this time bigger and better as Willow Fever.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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