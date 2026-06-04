Respawn's Star Wars Zero Company Release Date Leaked Ahead of Summer Game Fest - News

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Publisher Electronic Arts and developers Respawn Entertainment and Bit Reactor announced single-player turn-based tactics game, Star Wars Zero Company, will be showcased at Summer Game Fest this Friday, June 5.

Reliable leaker billbil-kun on Dealabs has revealed Star Wars Zero Company will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on August 27.

The leaker also claims there will be a Standard Edition priced at $49.99 on PC and $59.99 on consoles, and a Digital Deluxe Edition priced at $59.99 on PC and $69.99 on consoles.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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