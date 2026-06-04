Nintendo Releasing New Switch 2 With Replaceable Battery in Europe - News

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Nintendo announced it will be releasing a revised version of the Nintendo Switch 2 console in Europe that will come with a removable battery.

This is being done due to new European Union legislation that will start on February 18, 2027 that will require consumer products with built-in batteries to make them relatively easy to remove and replace.

"Like the WEEE Directive, the Batteries Regulation aims to reduce the environmental impact of the manufacture, distribution, use, disposal and recycling of batteries and rechargeable batteries," said Nintendo.

"In doing so, it forbids the supply of batteries and rechargeable batteries with certain hazardous metal content and sets out requirements for batteries' labelling, safe removal from appliances, collection and recycling. Nintendo products are fully compliant with these requirements, and Nintendo cooperates fully with authorised regional institutions to facilitate the proper collection and environmentally sound recovery or disposal of its batteries.

"In addition, the Regulation requires that from February 18th, 2027, batteries integrated into certain appliances and sold in the EU must be easily replaceable by end-users at any time during the lifetime of the product. Nintendo is implementing measures to comply with these requirements by preparing versions of products to meet the Regulation.

"For current products with model numbers starting with 'BEE', future compliant versions will have unique model numbers and the additional code 'OSM' visible on the packaging, designating them as separate products for regulatory purposes."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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