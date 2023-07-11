Microsoft Wins FTC Fight in the US to Acquire Activision Blizzard - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 1,897 Views
Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley after listening to five days of testimonies in the Microsoft vs FTC hearing has denied the preliminary injunction for the FTC and ruled in favor of Microsoft.
This ruling allows Microsoft to close its Activision Blizzard deal ahead of the current July 18 deadline as the temporary restraining order (TRO) that allows the FTC to appeal the decision has been reduced to three days as it will end on Friday, July 14 at 11:59 pm PT. However, this depends if Microsoft is willing to close the deal despite the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) of the UK blocking the deal.
"Four weeks ago, the FTC filed this action to preliminarily enjoin the merger pending completion of the FTC administrative action," reads the ruling by Judge Corley. "Because the merger has a July 18 termination date, expedited proceedings were commenced. After considering the parties’ voluminous pre-and-post hearing writing submissions, and having held a five-day evidentiary hearing, the Court DENIES the motion for preliminary injunction.
"The FTC has not shown it is likely to succeed on its assertion the combined firm will probably pull Call of Duty from Sony PlayStation, or that its ownership of Activision content will substantially lessen competition in the video game library subscription and cloud gaming markets."
Judge Corley concluded, "Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision has been described as the largest in tech history. It deserves scrutiny. That scrutiny has paid off: Microsoft has committed in writing, in public, and in court to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for 10 years on parity with Xbox. It made an agreement with Nintendo to bring Call of Duty to Switch. And it entered several agreements to for the first time bring Activision’s content to several cloud gaming services."
Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick in an email to employees stated, "Today a U.S. federal judge ruled in our favor, denying the Federal Trade Commission’s attempt to block our merger with Microsoft.
"We’re grateful to the court for the way this process was handled and the thoughtfulness of the decision. The U.S. joins the 38 countries where our deal can proceed—these decisions are based on facts and data that show our merger is good for players and for competition in the industry.
"We’re optimistic that today’s ruling signals a path to full regulatory approval elsewhere around the globe, and we stand ready to work with UK regulators to address any remaining concerns so our merger can quickly close."
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in a statement on Twitter said the team is "grateful to the court for swiftly deciding in our favor. The evidence showed the Activision Blizzard deal is good for the industry and the FTC’s claims about console switching, multi-game subscription services, and cloud don’t reflect the realities of the gaming market.
"Since we first announced this deal, our commitment to bringing more games to more people on more devices has only grown. We’ve signed multiple agreements to make Activision Blizzard’s games, Xbox first party games and Game Pass all available to more players than they are today.
"We know that players around the world have been watching this case closely and I’m proud of our efforts to expand player access and choice throughout this journey."
Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith in his own statement said, "We're grateful to the Court in San Francisco for this quick and thorough decision and hope other jurisdictions will continue working towards a timely resolution. As we've demonstrated consistently throughout this process, we are committed to working creatively and collaboratively to address regulatory concerns."
Smith in a statement added, "After today’s court decision in the U.S., our focus now turns back to the UK. While we ultimately disagree with the CMA’s concerns, we are considering how the transaction might be modified in order to address those concerns in a way that is acceptable to the CMA.
"In order to prioritize work on these proposals, Microsoft and Activision have agreed with the CMA that a stay of the litigation in the UK would be in the public interest and the parties have made a joint submission to the Competition Appeal Tribunal to this effect."
The UK CMA in a statement said, "We stand ready to consider any proposals from Microsoft to restructure the transaction in a way that would address the concerns set out in our Final Report. In order to be able to prioritise work on these proposals, Microsoft and Activision have agreed with the CMA that a stay of litigation in the UK would be in the public interest and all parties have made a joint submission to the Competition Appeal Tribunal to this effect."
Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition has also been approved in South Africa, South Korea, China, the European Union, Ukraine, Japan, Chile, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Serbia.
Even worse for the FTC case, since this was only to get a PI the standard was lower than the actual case planned in August.
The FTC only had to prove they have the potential to succeed later in the actual court challenge and they failed.
But hey, getting a federal judge telling them "It's not the harm to Sony we care about. It's the harm to consumers." was gold.
Yes this is finally over, and the CMA is also caving out. This is going to be closed by end of next week.
The CMA caving is even bigger news than the FTC failing to get a preliminary injunction, IMO.
That's not accurate.
There are four requirements for a PI.
Showing that they have the potential to succeed in court is NOT one of the standards. If you can not show any potential of success, then the case should be dismissed. What you would have to prove is a substantial likelihood of success, which is a higher bar. There could still be a reasonable chance of victory, but no injunction.
In addition, it needs to be shown that there will be irreparable harm caused if an injunction is not granted. That public interest is in favor of injunction. And the "balance of equities" must favor the injunction.
Not saying that they have any chance at success in court, and I don't know what the exact reasoning is here, but it takes more than just the potential to succeed to grant a PI.
Shouldn't be too surprising considering it was obvious the FTC had an incredibly weak case and were more concerned about protecting Sonys position as opposed to doing their job and protecting the consumer.
"It's not the harm to Sony we care about. It's the harm to consumers."
The Judge having to remind the FTC's lawyers who they're supposed to be representing will live on forever lol
Yeah, we knew the FTC was going to be a non-issue the moment they published their reasoning for being against the deal.
That trial was an utter embarrassment on the FTC's part. Glad to see my tax dollars being put to good use xD
It's actually worse than an embarrassment. The FTC would be better served only bringing forward cases that have a high degree of success. The FTC should want businesses to fear their administrative actions. Continuing to bring forward spurious cases that are likely to lose will reduce the FTC's clout, and the fear factor of the threat of an FTC action. Ridiculous.
What a massive day in gaming. I think the consolidation wars will continue on and we will likely see some sort of response from Sony and other major payers. Since this has passed, I can't see any other merger from being stopped. Gamers will probably have to buy into multiple ecosystems which in all likelihood was an inevitability in any case. Just wish the writing wasn't on the wall.
On the plus side, MS's future and presence in gaming industry is pretty much guaranteed and If I was an Xbox gamer I would consider my investment in the Xbox ecosystem a good one. Diablo, Warcraft, Starcraft, COD, Halo, Gears, Forza, The Elder Scrolls, Doom all under the Xbox banner - that's pretty insane if you think about it.
In the end, I think it'll be good for the industry. Sony will now have to counter, and that means them at their very best, so you get peak Xbox and Playstation going head to head, which is GREAT for us.
So what countries are still blocking the buyout?
I think just the UK.
Cool, means they probably can't buy anyone else. Tired of this shit, billions spent with no new studios, jobs or games. Just making rich people richer.
This is the tipping point. We can now say with certainty that the deal will close. The UK will not be able to stop it. At most, they'll get some concessions from MS, or MS will spin off part of the UK business.
Expected L from the FTC, now back to the UK we go where it sounds like MS and the CMA are going to settle things.
Was expecting this to drag out longer...
Why? They agreed on a time line with the judge from the start. No reason for this to drag longer or do you mean the whole acquisition saga?
I did not know there was a time line. I confess, I've only been reading mostly headlines during this whole acquisition saga.
The result could've been different if FTC actually knew what they were doing, but they were really poor. I still think Microsoft acquiring Activision Blizzard is a little too much. Microsoft is already a humongous company and it's only going to get bigger. It's not like their presence is small in the gaming market either. They already hold the majority of PC operating systems and biggest business cloud services. If they become industry leaders in the gaming market as well, nobody can really stop GAFAM in the technology space.
I've never understood what the argument of PC operating systems market have to do with the PC gaming market when it comes to this deal. Steam is the monopoly in PC gaming. MS doesn't see a penny from them. Epic Games operates the Epic Games Store and manages by far the biggest gaming engine in the market with Unreal Engine. MS doesn't see a penny from them.
As far as PC gaming market goes, MS is 7th. Battle.net isn't going to make a dent in that either. So many comparisons are made of MS overall that are not mutually exclusive with the comparisons that are made.
Well it doesn't have to do anything with the gaming market, I'm just saying they already have a big revenue stream without needing the gaming market. Simply more people buying a PC is a win for Microsoft. As for the connection with games, more people buying gaming PCs means more profit for Microsoft.
Microsoft may not directly profit from game sales but there's a lot of games that only support windows. A gaming enthusiast will probably buy a license for windows to be able to play the games they want to play or use the software they want to use. That's why Apple's MacOS sucks for gaming.
That was quick, Oh well I guess I can upgrade from the Xbox one to Xbox Series X with the $8,000 I just made in Ativision stock.
Looking better and better for the CMA by the day. ;-)
This breaking news. CMA is already caving.
CMA: "We stand ready to consider any proposals from Microsoft to restructure the transaction in a way that would address the concerns set out in our Final Report. In order to be able to prioritise work on these proposals, Microsoft and Activision have agreed with the CMA that a stay of litigation in the UK would be in the public interest and all parties have made a joint submission to the Competition Appeal Tribunal to this effect."
What if effect if anything does this have on the UK stuff?
MS could close the deal on Friday if they wanted to, and just pay the fines the UK will put on them.
But MS may just let CAT sort out the CMA though as they're already very publicly pissed off at the CMA lol. Which will be in 2-3 months IIRC. So there still may be a waiting game.
Either way, the UK is all alone now. So I wouldn't be surprised if they just drop everything. They thought they had EU support. They didn't. They had USA support and now they don't.
So multiple options. Okay thanks. Wonder which they will choose.
Ummmm, breaking news on Bloomberg. CMA is asking to pause litigation.....looks like the CMA is caving and may negotiate after all.
I wonder where all those people are today who talked up how the CMA never loses in UK court, has no reason to cave no matter what, etc.?
A merger can generally proceed even under an ongoing review process with a "Hold separate agreement" which MS intends to do anyway. So we may see MS complete the merger and if an unfavorable outcome comes out of the CAT appeal they'll have to undo the merger/ pay a substantial fine or leave the UK entirely.
EDIT: Also, now that the CMA is the sole opponent to the deal, it might put additional pressure on them to agree out of court with MS for a resolution.
The ruling is not necessarily the end of the process. The FTC can appeal the decision. It has also separately challenged the merger in a parallel process running in administrative court.
"We are disappointed in this outcome given the clear threat this merger poses to open competition in cloud gaming, subscription services, and consoles," FTC spokesperson Douglas Farrar said. "In the coming days we'll be announcing our next step to continue our fight to preserve competition and protect consumers."
They certainly could, but they couldn't even get past the minimum barrier for the actual trial in August and every FTC judge that has looked at this case in one way or another, has tossed it out. Including that "gamers suit" So even if the FTC does appeal, who knows what kind of additional case they can make. Because if the trial was anything go by, they wasted over a year of discovery.
It's definitely not the end of the process, but Microsoft seems hell-bent on "closing over" the deal. Despite the risk that if they ultimately lose they'd have to un-do the deal.
Administrative Court doesn't have any force under law, does it? Only actual court, from what I understand.
My understanding is that this is correct as well based on what I've read from other lawyers. The FTC's Administrative Court has absolutely no power, only a Federal Court has the power to force Microsoft to divest or stop a merger.
The FTC's Administrative Court is just delay tactics. They can make a judgement on the case, they can say "this deal shouldn't be allowed" but ultimately they cannot block the deal by law.
They can also say "this is a bad case and the FTC shouldn't go through with it" but the FTC can even ignore that and still go ahead with taking it to a Federal Court after the judgement of the Administrative Court.
So basically, if FTC wants it blocked, they have no option but to take it to a Federal Court. They tried to beat Microsoft in a Federal Court just now and have lost and this was for a Preliminary Injunction (a temporary block). The barrier for a Permanent Injunction (which would come after FTC's Administrative Court) is a lot higher.
So they could appeal but honestly their chances of winning anything now are next to 0%
This is the end :) Winning the PI is usually way easier than the actual case and they did not even managed to do that. This is over, just get over it.
Hopefully the FTC sees further embarrassment in appealing and/or taking it to trial, and does exactly as you suggest.
Of course the corrupt FTC lost. Apart from the facts of the case, the FTC & CMA have abused their power, to lie endlessly about a legitimate deal, in order to rig the outcome, to also be uncompetitive & anti-consumer, by favouring a dominant market leader, & wasting millions of public money.....
It's endless confirmed corruption.
Finally , finally microsoft the underdog no more , finally they can compete in the gaming world.
Kinda weird to see Microsoft being referred to as an underdog.
Seeing how Microsoft has handled their thirty+ acquisitions (most infamously Rare), this is objectively not a good outcome. Was wishful thinking western bureaucrats would shoot it down.
If Microsoft chooses to shoot for profits over console sales, all this outcome does is boost Microsoft's profits. This decision will not shift the power in the industry, not even slightly. There won't be a mass appeal of purchasing an Xbox for the sake of getting the game for "free" via GamePass as many may think. Sony can continue to price gouge, Microsoft will now worsen the experience of Activision titles (as devoid of passion these titles may be at times), and the gaming community is left with a loss.
EDIT: ...hey, if y'all have a problem with my points, how about addressing the fallacies in my way of thinking as opposed to resorting to the laziest shoot-down tactics I've ever seen? Simply saying "GamePass" reads to me that you haven't put more than five minutes of thought into simply reading my message (in which I explicitly address it). Also love the classic "oh well an opinion can't be objective" line. Like...bruh. Yes, I know an opinion can never be objective literally. Come on now.
Saying something is 'objectively' does not make it objective :)
Actually, it looks like a lot of people objectively did not find any issue with this transaction :D
Not even going to touch the 'Microsoft will now worse...' part of your comment.
okay so can you explain what's good about the acquisition? Did not Microsoft explicitly state they had intention to continue selling Activision titles across multiple platforms (including Playstation)? This decision would make the most sense as that's what would generate the most revenue; hence, there wouldn't be much more of an appeal to purchase an Xbox beyond the potential for GamePass (which I could certainly see a price increase come if the latest COD games are included for it).
did you even read my response? I literally said that yes, it's likely it'll be on GamePass...however, (i) you're assuming they would do that without a price hike to the service and (ii) if you don't own an Xbox...why would you spend $400 on a new console just to pay another however much for GamePass when you could simply purchase the game for $70 on PS5 or PC?? Again, this doesn't help competition and Microsoft has a track record of mismanaging acquired companies.
also, I have no idea where Activision gets most of its profits. I can assure you though that Microsoft releasing the latest COD games for free via GamePass would have to come with Multiplatform availability OR GamePass price hike. They'll have to break even with that $69bil transaction they just made, hence maximizing profits is certainly of great importance regardless of most revenues come from elsewhere.
okay but businesses operate on a profit motive; they're not looking to do charity for the ppl who purchased their console. Selling third-party is far more profitable than confining games to a console with only 20mil sales. If you wanna dispute the claim that businesses aren't looking to make money, be my guest. That's just a gross romanticization of reality.
If that's what you go by to justify an anti deal stance you should advocate against any decision by any entity that would result in expansion.
Every decision in every business as the ultimate goal of increasing revenue and profits, why should MS be viewed in a different light than any other?
misunderstood your point initially: I see. That's not correct but I understand what you're saying. Yes, businesses will rarely ever leave their money in banks; there a tactics to alleviate the losses in purchasing power that come from inflation and such over time. Buying stocks is an extremely common tactic...though can't give many examples because I'm not gonna pretend to be an expert on this. Under no circumstance, though, is money that was once intended for stocks and such gonna be used instead to buying out a big business just for the sake of retaining value in assets. The business would also to be assuming the acquired business would continue to not only maintain its value from at the point of the acquisition, but also gain value at a significantly faster rate than most stocks would...which is unrealistic.
Yes and no.
Typically companies pay more than the stock market value of a company when doing a buyout like this. The difference is still recorded on the balance sheet as an asset but as an intangible one called ‘goodwill’.
Intangible assets like those are tricky to manage, unless you have an objective way to measure their value you have to write them off. A buyout is one such way to measure them but you only have a few years before that valuation becomes outdated. Best was to actualise into something tangible is to turn it into profit.
You're assuming they would do that without a price hike to the service
wrong, you're making the assumption here. While it is plausible that MS eventually increase the price of Game Pass again here are the facts
1) GamePass already did go up just a few days ago and it did not even rise to the effect of compounded inflation over the original 2017 price.
2) GamePass is likely going to expand its player base dramatically with the added content meaning that revenue will expand even without a short-term price hike.
3) MS will already benefit from ABK's added revenue without the need to increase any price.
4) We know MS had 80m+ short-term subscriber ambition for game pass, this would be hard to achieve with another price hike.
if you don't own an Xbox...why would you spend $400 on a new console just to pay another however much for GamePass when you could simply purchase the game for $70 on PS5 or PC??
That's a bad take as it assumes Xbox had no prior incentive to attract gamers prior to the acquisition. The presence of ABK title on GamePass is not the sole reason one would use in the future to decide whether or not they want an Xbox, it is an Added value to the Xbox proposition.
Again, this doesn't help competition and Microsoft has a track record of mismanaging acquired companies.
Again wrong, with this acquisition MS increase its own offering which can prompt competition to react. It has been discussed during the trial that Sony might be forced to do the day 1 title on subscription service themselves which "they would not like". How is that not an increase in competition?
not gonna continue after this response, I have other things I need to be busy with; however...
(i)
(1) I must ask first, how does the price hike to GamePass compare to worker wages under this 2017 comparison? As far as I'm aware, consumer purchasing power has gone dramatically down since 2011(?) in America, and far worse in Europe.
(2) Yes, there will be more people on GamePass...but with this increase in demand, why would Microsoft not increase the price tag? At that point, they're losing potential profits because the demand here is relatively inelastic for those who already own an Xbox, and might not make the difference for somebody who is willing to spend $400 on a new console. They paid lots of money for this acquisition: any and all profit must be scraped out of this.
(3) Yes...but we're talking about maximizing profits. To maximize profits means to try and scrap out just a bit more with the new power that Microsoft has.
(4) see (2).
(ii) We're talking about the effects of Activision's games alone. We're talking about whether these new games will be the "make-or-break" for some PS gamers to jump over because we're discussing specifically the impacts of Activision on Microsoft competition. It's useless to go off about how great Xbox's other offerings are.
(iii) ...I'm having a hard time understanding this point? How would Sony having to do something they don't want spur competition? Maybe it would be a benefit for the consumers, I would be willing to maybe concede this. Not understanding how this would serve as an example of increased competition tho.
The argument, as I understood it being made, is that Microsoft's growing Game Pass competition would force Sony to bring more Day 1 games to PS+. The fact that Sony doesn't want to do it is the point: because Sony doesn't want to do it, only growing competition will force Sony to do so. And consumers will benefit from that.
Since only a small percentage of Sony's gamers predominantly play ABK titles, it's very unlikely any significant percentage of them will jump ship.
Plus Microsoft's concessions to the EU mean that Sony will have the right to stream ABK games that people purchase from the PlayStation Store. So what incentive will there be for someone to jump ship? Especially if jumping ship means no more Horizon, no more Uncharted, no more Ratchet, no more Spider-Man, no more Wolverine, etc.?
1) Consumer purchasing power is not the index to use in this case, consumer products are tied to inflation, and purchasing power only means wages are not keeping up with it. If MS were to tie GP cost to this it would be the only product to do so ever.
2) Because their goal is to expand their consumer base right now, not expand their margin profit. When GP hit certain thresholds then yes, but that would be true with or without ABK. Why would MS spend $70B for rapid expansion of Game Pass to throw a wrench in the work right away with a price hike? Also their main competitor, with the flick of a switch, can become a way more serious competitor on that front too, why would MS give them fuel to do so so early on?
3) It makes no sense to maximize profit on a 25m user base when your goal is to have a 100m+ user base. And this will take years to achieve even with ABK content.
(II) But that's the thing, it's an unrealistic scenario, there are next to no gamers that are only about ABK, so adding those games to GP only adds to the Xbox offering. It's this new offering as a whole that should be considered and will be considered by consumers. It's useless to look at things in a vacuum.
(III) Sony ain't doing it because of the way things are now, Which is riding on its leadership position unchallenged by serious competition able to impact its bottom line enabling them to benefit from its highest profit margin ever. This is a symptom of actual competition deficiency. Sony will not willingly reduce their profit margin to offer their consumer day 1 titles on a sub in that context. If Sony is forced to do so in the future that would be because MS's action spurred competition and forced Sony to react to the new challenges it now poses.
(1) Let me explain why consumer purchasing power is more relevant: whenever one individual loses purchasing power, another must gain (i.e., somebody has to be benefitting at the expense of causing inflation, whereas somebody else has to take the hit from the now existing inflation). In other terms...if a mega business make a billion dollars or something, inflation will occur since that large influx in money will be put into stocks or smth. That being said, when talking about rising in relation to inflation, that only matters for the wealthy who can easily afford gamepads. For the typical consumer, however, this is not the case; in fact, wage data confirms this. Refute my reasoning else I see no reason to change.
(2) Manufacturing consoles tends to come at a loss; it's the games that sell which'll generate revenue for the console producers. I'm not sure the profit margins behind each Xbox Series X that is sold...but I can assure you, seeing how they're releasing on Xbox and PC, they have no intention to focus on the console market (especially when their exclusives are selling like dirt in comparison to their competition). In fact, they literally stated that they're lost the console war: they have demonstrated no desire to bolster xbox sales.
(3) See (2). Microsoft's strategy for profits has seemingly shifted over from one on being a home console producer to being a third-party publisher...or rather, a hybrid of this. Thus, we are in agreement that it wouldn't make sense for Xbox to release Activision titles third-party when looking from the lens of a console-focused manufacturer.
(ii) Talking in a vacuum would mean ignoring the side effects and such with this acquisition; what outcomes would occur from the Activision acquisition that relates to Xbox's offerings exist that I am missing? I see none that are relevant to the point you were making.
(iii) too much typing, irdc about this point. I still see it as a consumer win, not a competition win (the latter refers to console sales, not profits).
....EDIT: man are there like Sony ppl just waiting for my responses for smth lmao?? These replies are getting such positive feedback despite my initial comment being killed.
(1) you're simply wrong here, no product pricing is ever tied to consumer purchasing power, it would actually be silly because this index is calculated in the aftermath of an increase in cost which is inflation. This shows me you don't know what you're talking about at all.
(2) This does not change my argument in any way, I'm talking about the user base of GamePass, not Xbox per se. We all know Xbox has been untying its gaming division from Xbox consoles for a long time now so don't know why you focus on Xbox consoles here.
(3) really don't know what your argument is here. Are you implying that MS will make ABK content like CoD exclusive? This has been discussed at length before and it does not make sense in the slightest. Just like it did not make sense for Minecraft.
(II) Your saying nobody would buy an Xbox for ABK content I'm saying it's wrong to look at the impact of solely ABK content when future buyers will look at Xbox's overall offering including GP and including ABK content on GP.
(III) Those are related unless you confuse competition win with competitor win. When competition increase consumers win when competition decrease Competitor win (Sony say hi). If you agree consumer will win as a result it can only be attributed to an increase in competition.
The acquisition is good because Activision and Blizzard both have very bad histories with their staff. There's a reason the unions are on-side with Microsoft purchasing Activision Blizzard King. I want Microsoft's HR department to get into ABK's divisions and start cleaning house. That's the #1 reason I'm in favour of the transaction.
Hum. Actually I can see this happening. I mean time will tell, but I'm pretty sure Microsoft will rearange few things in Activision including the leadership. They know it is good for them and it will help with the public image.
Microsoft and the unions have hashed out plans to do exactly that, actually. An overhaul of ABK Human Resources departments, including a method of staff circumventing ABK's HR to go directly to Microsoft HR in case a staff member's problem is WITH ABK HR, or they feel ABK HR did not resolve their concern adequately. Did you read any of the agreement between Microsoft and the unions?
Strongly disagree. Microsoft is no longer the company they were when they purchased Rare. How they've handled Double Fine, inExile, Obsidian, etc., shows that Microsoft is the best kind of acquirer; they're letting the culture and the uniqueness of each developer persist post-transaction.
You assert that something is objective but then cite only a single data point from 2002, and there are a great many contrary data points to your 21 year old one.
my man didn't read the full message and it shows. The intention (as stated in the EDIT) was that it was "objective" in such a sense that it was so overwhelming true to me, I'd say it is negligible to consider refuting points point to hold more than a grain of salt. Similar to how a 3D figure can have zero volume despite that being literally impossible.
You're assumption that I didn't read your full message is incorrect. I did and I wouldn't change a word of my reply after your attempt at a clarification. A single 21 year old data point is not a strong basis for an argument, especially when ever available data point since then refutes the one from 2002.
That's objectively incorrect (Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment, Xbox versions of Deathloop and Ghostwire that we might not have got without the Zenimax acquisition, and more).
With regards AAA games, the problem with your theory is that most of the studios Microsoft purchased released a big game either shortly before or shortly after the acquisition, and AAA games are taking 4-6 years to make these days.
it seems I failed to make the point clear enough: they acquired thirty studios. I can give you a full list of exclusives which scored >80 on metacritic; it's a very small list compared to Sony and Nintendo (the latter of which hasn't done more than two acquisitions in the past two decades; they bought Retro and they bought that company that made LM3). That is horrible management over acquired businesses; it's utterly dishonest to say otherwise.
omg you literally just made me count through that entire list of games on metacritics. NINE! Nine games since the launch of Xbox Series X. Oh my gosh...that worse than I was thinking. Wow. And I counted games like Forza Horizon Hot Wheels. What on earth are you talking about?? man.
Rare now ride their most successful IP ever, They bought Minecraft and expanded its userbase from sub 50m to more than 200m. Halo Infinite has had the best launch of the title and it's now growing back in popularity thanks to ever coming update. Forza and Forza Horizon are masterpieces in their respective type.
How do you explain they've actually bested Sony and Nintendo as the no. 1 publisher of 2021?
Out of the rest, 7 studios have only been under MS since 2018, and 7 more only since 2021 which is less time than 1 full dev cycle for a title nowadays.
You accuse others of being "utterly dishonest" yet you're the ones making claims and not backing them up with data even less so data that still hold today.