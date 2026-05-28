Game Pass Price Reduction Has Helped Grow Subs and Improve Retention - News

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New Xbox CEO Asha Sharma in an internal memo to Xbox employees obtained by The Verge revealed growth in Xbox Game Pass slowed and the number of people unsubscribing increased following the 2025 price hike.

The recent price reduction has helped Game Pass once again seen growth and improve retention.

"Growth slowed down and subscriber loss accelerated after the pricing and SKU changes last year," said Sharma. "Since our price reduction we have seen acquisitions grow and retention improve, which is a good first step."

Sharma added turning things around for Xbox will take more than one moment or launch and there is more work that needs to be done.

"We will not solve this in one moment or one launch," said Sharma. "We will have to outwork the problem in front of us in our path to restore durable growth."

She added, "We are building a stronger XBOX. That means making hard choices about what we build, where we invest, and what kind of company we need to be going forward. That is part of what you are starting to see in the shift from Xbox to XBOX. It reflects a decision to be deliberate in how we show up for the players who care most about this brand."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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