Report: FTC to File Injunction Looking to Block Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Deal

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is looking to file an injunction looking to black Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition, according to a source familiar with the matter speaking with CNBC.

The FTC in December of last year sued to block Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard claiming the deal would give Microsoft the ability to suppress its competitors in gaming. The case is set to happen in August.

The injunction would temporarily block Microsoft from closing its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which currently has a deadline of July 18.

"We welcome the opportunity to present our case in federal court," said Microsoft President Brad Smith. "We believe accelerating the legal process in the U.S will ultimately bring more choice and competition to the market."

The deal has been approved in South Korea, China, the European Union, Ukraine, South Africa, Japan, Chile, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Serbia.

Microsoft's deal is facing a block in the UK, which the two companies are appealing. A case management conference attended by Microsoft and the UK regulator, Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), was recently held and Justice Marcus Smith scheduled the hearings for Microsoft's appeal to start July 24 and is expected to last upwards of 10 days.

