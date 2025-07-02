My Hero Academia: All's Justice Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Byking have announced 3D arena fighter, My Hero Academia: All’s Justice, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Smash through My Hero Academia‘s final story arc and triumph over your foes in spectacular three-versus-three battles! Follow Deku and the journeys of other characters in the Final War between Heroes and Villains, and experience the world-shaking, climactic clash between One For All and All For One in My Hero Academia: All’s Justice!

My Hero Academia: All’s Justice is the super-powered 3D arena fighter where your favorite characters from the My Hero Academia franchise appear in their latest and most powerful forms, framed within a Refined Battle System that showcases their Quirks to their limits!

The Final War

Experience the final season of My Hero Academia from a new perspective in My Hero Academia: All’s Justice‘s story mode. Take control of the clashes between Hero and Villains and immerse yourself in the story’s ultimate clash in a cinematic experience only achievable through My Hero Academia: All’s Justice.

Giant-Sized Roster

Heroes and Villains collide in the gigantic roster of My Hero Academia characters! Play your favorite U.A. Students, Pro Heroes, and Villains from across the full story of My Hero Academia, including their final and full-powered versions!

Unleash Your Quirks

Take control of your favorite U.A. Students, Pro Heroes, and Villains, and utilize their unique Quirks to pummel, blast, and trick your foes.

Unleash the full suite of new battle features to emerge victorious on the battlefield. Express all the power of your character in new and never-before-seen ways!

