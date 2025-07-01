Cladun X3 Launches in the West in 2025 for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher NIS America announced the action RPG, Cladun X3, will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in the west in 2025.

The game is currently available in Japan for the PS5, PS4, and Switch.

Read details on the game below:

Villains from near and far have been summoned to Arcanus Cella to participate in a cutthroat death game in the name of achieving world peace. You are one of those villains.

To survive this dangerous death game, you’ll need to power up your strength and venture into the depths of mysterious dungeons. Conquer floors teeming with ferocious monsters, avoid deadly traps, and make evil allies to aid in your journey. Do you have what it takes to become the ultimate evil?

Cladun X3 is the latest entry in the Cladun series of pixel action RPGs where everything from characters to their weapons and even music is fully customizable. Players can choose from six different weapon types and 10 different jobs to conquer the dungeons of Arcanus Cella. Recruit custom characters to join your cause and use their power to enhance a single unit with the Magic Circle System, a unique system to the Cladun series. Each job has their own stats, preferred weapons, and Magic Circles to try!

Pixel Power

Hack, slash, and spell your way to villainous victory in floors teeming with monsters and traps! Conquer the death game in the story mode, and test your mettle in randomly-generated Ran-geons filled with untold treasures.

Your Dungeon, Your Rules

Customize practically every aspect of your Cladun experience from A to Z! Create your own characters, weapons, towns—even music!

Form a Circle

A Magic Circle, that is! In this system unique to the Cladun series, inactive party members can be assigned to formations to provide stat boosts and abilities to a single player-controlled character. Plus, they’ll also serve as handy meat shields in battle!

