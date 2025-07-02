MindsEye Developer Build a Rocket Boy Facing Layoffs - News

It was reported last month MindsEye developer Build a Rocket Boy told employees it had begun the process to start laying people off.

Employees have posted in recent hours on LinkedIn they are facing the possibility of redundancy and are looking for work. The list includes those working on quality insurance, producers, artists, level designers, game designers, and more.

The standard 45-day consultation process started June 23, which is triggered under UK law when an employer proposes to layoff 100 or more people within a 90-day period.

Build a Rocket Boy reportedly has about 300 employees in the UK and around 200 abroad.

MindsEye released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on June 10.

