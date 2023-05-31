Microsoft Appeal Against UK Block of Activision Blizzard Deal to Start July 24 - News

Microsoft last week filed its appeal to overturn the decision by the UK regulator, Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), to block Microsoft's $67.8 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

A case management conference attended by Microsoft and the CMA was held on Tuesday and Justice Marcus Smith scheduled the hearings for Microsoft's appeal to start July 24 and is expected to last upwards of 10 days.

Microsoft originally wanted the hearings to be four days and start the week of July 17, while the CMA wanted the hearings to be delayed until the fall.

"The hearing of the substance of this application will take place in the fortnight commencing July 24, so the weeks commencing the 24th and 31st of July," said Smith (via a transcription by VideoGamesChronicle).

"I’m not expecting it to take the whole of those 10 days but I would like the parties to err on the side of longer rather than shorter oral submissions. It seems to me that that is an excess that we can afford.

"There is a tendency—and it’s very much driven by the Tribunal rather than the parties—to cut submissions to shorter than they perhaps ought to be. I want to do the reverse in this case. I want to have the parties understand that we will want to give them every opportunity to unpack the difficulties of this case in oral submissions and for us to have the time to do that."

The hearings will be heard by the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) in the UK.

Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard has now been approved in South Korea, China, the European Union, Ukraine, South Africa, Japan, Chile, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Serbia.

