Donkey Kong Bananza Overview Trailer Released - News

/ 213 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo has released the overview trailer for the platformer, Donkey Kong Bananza.

View the trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The big guy is back—and he’s not alone!

Explore a vast underground world with Donkey Kong and Pauline—by smashing your way through it!

With Donkey Kong’s brute force and Pauline’s special singing abilities, you can crash through walls, carve tunnels with your fists, punch straight down into the ground, and even tear off chunks of terrain to swing around and throw in groundbreaking exploration. The more you smash, the more areas open up to explore.

Take a Deep Dive Into Fun

Join Donkey Kong and his companion, Pauline, as they delve deep underground—and discover that this subterranean world is a lot more than it seems on the surface. Uncover a variety of environments such as arid canyons, lush forests, and frigid tundra as you peel back the world’s layers!

Pair Up With Pauline

Pauline is a 13-year-old girl with a powerful voice—so powerful it can blast rocks and even bestow powers on Donkey Kong!

Pauline’s singing can empower Donkey Kong with different Bananza Transformations, each with its own unique power. Pump up Donkey Kong’s strength, speed, and more!

Zebra Bananza

Kong Bananza

Ostrich Bananza

Underground Folks

Donkey Kong and Pauline meet a lot of interesting characters along the way—some might even help them out on their adventure!

Void Company

The Planet Core is said to have the power to grant any desire—and Void Kong, the ruthless head of the greedy Void Company, will stop at nothing to reach it and claim all the world’s riches for himself. Smash your way to the Planet Core before the greedy Void Company gets there first!

Void Kong

Grumpy Kong

Poppy Kong

Team Up with a Friend

In two-player cooperative mode, one player controls Donkey Kong while the other can be Pauline, riding on Donkey Kong’s shoulder, using her powerful vocal blasts to clear a path and zap baddies. (You can even try Joy-Con 2 mouse controls for more precise aiming!) Pauline can also copy nearby terrain to add some environmental umph to her blasts. When Donkey Kong and Pauline work together, the bad guys don’t stand a chance!

Assist Mode

If you’re a new player or just want a more mellow experience, try out Assist Mode! Get helpful features like automatic path guidance, aim assist, reduced damage, and regenerating health!

Different Ways to Play Together!

Local – One game + one Nintendo Switch 2 system

– One game + one Nintendo Switch 2 system Local – One game + two Nintendo Switch 2 systems using GameShare

– One game + two Nintendo Switch 2 systems using GameShare Online – One game + two Nintendo Switch 2 systems using GameChat + GameShare

Donkey Kong Bananza will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on July 17.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles