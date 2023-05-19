Report: China Approves Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Acquisition - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 25 minutes ago / 240 Views
China's State Administration for Market Regulation has approved Microsoft's $67.8 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard unconditionally in a Phase III review, according to a report from Seeking Alpha.
The approval from China comes less than a week after the European Union regulator, the European Commission, approved the deal. The European Commission did conclude the deal could harm competition in the cloud gaming market.
The European Union regulator did identify remedies from Microsoft as it signed multiple 10-year deals with cloud gaming services to bring Xbox games on PC to Nvidia's GeForce Now, Boosteroid, Ubitus, and Nware.
Microsoft and Activision Blizzard are still facing an uphill battle as UK regulator, Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), last month decided to block the deal over concerns with cloud gaming.
Microsoft does plan on appealing the decision with the the Competition Appeal Tribunal in the UK. The company has hired lawyer Daniel Beard KC, who has been able to defeat the EU regulator on multiple occasions.
The deal has now been approved in China, the European Union, Ukraine, South Africa, Japan, Chile, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Serbia.
Microsoft is gonna force the FTC to go to federal court where they will 100% destroy them, by then the deal will be approved worldwide and the UK is standing there alone like "uhh guys.. wtf?"
They were standing alone during the Facebook/Giphy merger as well. That didn't stop them.
It will be difficult for the FTC and the CMA to justify blocking the acquisition... Players want facts and data for the justification of the FTC and CMA, otherwise it will be showing that the teams are incompetent in data analysis and simulations of future scenarios in the stock market. games.
It is not about corruption, as it is very difficult to have proof, but incompetence is easier to show. Australia and New Zealand are missing, so I don't think those countries will block the acquisition, as they already have the FTC and the CMA to fight this war.
The thing is it's not difficult for the CMA. The EU even agreed that cloud gaming and MS/ABK acquisition was a concern. That's why they forced MS to provide 10 year deals for all streaming companies because it relieves their concerns.
The only difference here is that the CMA doesn't trust this remedy is enough and the EU does. That's it. They both agree there is a danger though when it comes to the MS/Cloud gaming and this merger.