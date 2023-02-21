Microsoft to Bring All Xbox Games on PC and Activision Blizzard Games to Nvidia GeForce Now - News

Microsoft and Nvidia have announced the two companies have signed a 10-year partnership to bring Xbox games on PC to the Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming service.

The agreement will enable gamers to stream Xbox games on PC from GeForce Now to PCs, macOS, Chromebooks, smartphones, and more.

If Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal is approved it will bring games from Activision Blizzard to GeForce Now, including Call of Duty.

"Xbox remains committed to giving people more choice and finding ways to expand how people play," said Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer. "This partnership will help grow NVIDIA’s catalog of titles to include games like Call of Duty, while giving developers more ways to offer streaming games. We are excited to offer gamers more ways to play the games they love."

Jeff Fisher, senior vice president for GeForce at Nvidia, added, "Combining the incredibly rich catalog of Xbox first party games with GeForce NOW’s high-performance streaming capabilities will propel cloud gaming into a mainstream offering that appeals to gamers at all levels of interest and experience.

"Through this partnership, more of the world’s most popular titles will now be available from the cloud with just a click, playable by millions more gamers."

Microsoft and Nvidia have begun work to integrate Xbox games on PC into GeForce Now, which will allow GeForce Now members stream PC games they purchase on the Windows Store, including third-party partner titles where the publisher has granted streaming rights to Nvidia.

Xbox games on PC available in third-party stores like Steam and the Epic Games Store will be able to stream them through GeForce Now.

