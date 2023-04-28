Microsoft Signs 10-Year Cloud Gaming Deal With Europe-Based Nware - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 765 Views
Microsoft announced it has signed a 10-year agreement with European cloud gaming platform Nware. The deal will bring all Xbox games on PC to the cloud gaming platform, as well as Activision Blizzard games if the deal closes.
"Microsoft and European cloud gaming platform Nware have signed a 10-year agreement to stream PC games built by Xbox on its platform, as well as Activision Blizzard titles after the acquisition closes," reads a statement from Microsoft.
"While it's still early for the emerging cloud segment in gaming, this new partnership combined with our other recent commitments will make more popular games available on more cloud game streaming services than they are today."
Nware added, "Excited to be working with Microsoft to bring access to even more titles on the Nware platform to give our gamers the freedom to play any game, anywhere!"
This is the fourth cloud gaming platform Microsoft has signed a 10-year agreement with. Microsoft also has deals with Nvidia's GeForce Now, Boosteroid, and Ubitus.
We all know how these deals work, its all over the internet now. Make news about how they work.
You dont buy a company to not make money.
And Microsoft knows how to make money... Better than most, hence why they are so stupidly massive.
Taking a 30% cut is the industry standard, virtually every store from Steam to Xbox Store to PS Store to Nintendo eShop takes a 30% cut of the revenue from all sales of a games, all microtransactions, all DLC/expansions, only Epic Game Store takes less, 12%, in an attempt to attract developers away from Steam. So it stands to reason that Microsoft would be getting a 30% cut of all the people using 3rd party services to play Xbox cloud games. I really don't see the issue here, the concern was that Xbox would use their exclusive catalog to achieve cloud dominance for their own Xbox Cloud Gaming service, they have addressed that concern by opening up their catalog of exclusives to other Cloud services, therefore a monopoly for Xbox Cloud Gaming becomes impossible to achieve.