Microsoft Signs 10-Year Cloud Gaming Deal With Europe-Based Nware

Microsoft announced it has signed a 10-year agreement with European cloud gaming platform Nware. The deal will bring all Xbox games on PC to the cloud gaming platform, as well as Activision Blizzard games if the deal closes.

"Microsoft and European cloud gaming platform Nware have signed a 10-year agreement to stream PC games built by Xbox on its platform, as well as Activision Blizzard titles after the acquisition closes," reads a statement from Microsoft.

"While it's still early for the emerging cloud segment in gaming, this new partnership combined with our other recent commitments will make more popular games available on more cloud game streaming services than they are today."

Nware added, "Excited to be working with Microsoft to bring access to even more titles on the Nware platform to give our gamers the freedom to play any game, anywhere!"

This is the fourth cloud gaming platform Microsoft has signed a 10-year agreement with. Microsoft also has deals with Nvidia's GeForce Now, Boosteroid, and Ubitus.

