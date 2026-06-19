Moonlight Pale Launches in Q4 2026 / Q1 2027 for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PS4, and PC - News

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Publisher LightWitch and developer Blue Lily announced the 2D hand-drawn style survival horror game, Moonlight Pale, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in n in Q4 2026 / Q1 2027.

The Kickstarter campaign is still ongoing and has raised $57,000 at the time of writing.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Moonlight Pale, a 2D hand-drawn survival horror game set in a late 1800s female seminary. In Moonlight Pale, players take on the role of Juliette, a student at St. Birgitta’s female seminary who follows the ghost of her dead cat into an old abandoned building hidden deep in the school’s gardens. Plagued by monsters and apparitions, she must navigate eerily familiar corridors while trying to help the other girls trapped alongside her. Inspired by classic survival horror titles such as Silent Hill, Signalis, Rule of Rose, and horror RPG Maker titles, the game features two core states: “Search,” where Juliette explores, picks up items, and solves inventory-based puzzles, and “Caution,” a slower, quieter mode that allows for dodging, blocking, and melee combat.

Blue Lily Games is the creative partnership of artist Ao Clover and programmer Cachi Cordova, both of whom are renowned for their contributions to other indie game titles. The game’s soundtrack features acclaimed horror composer Arai Tasuku (NieR: Automata, Mili, Matryoshka, World’s End Girlfriend). All character dialogue is fully voiced by a cast that includes Chiisa (Little Goody Two Shoes, Card-En-Ciel); Diana Garnet (Little Goody Two Shoes, Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls); Lizzie Freeman (The Amazing Digital Circus, Lycoris Recoil); Kira Buckland (NieR: Automata, Danganronpa); and Michelle Marie (NIKKE: Goddess of Victory, Zenless Zone Zero).

Development of Moonlight Pale is well underway with all base systems implemented, a full script, and voice over for chapters 1 and 2 complete. Seeking approximately $16,000 USD (270,000 MXN) in funding, the campaign runs for 30 days on Kickstarter, with the game targeting a Q4 2026 / Q1 2027 release on Steam with full Steam Deck support. Kickstarter backers can support the campaign and receive a copy of the game at the MX$299 level (approximately $17 USD), with additional rewards including an artbook, soundtrack, acrylic keychain set, sticker set, and more. Stretch goals include extra language support, Mac and Linux ports, extra game modes, console ports for Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox, and additional animated cutscenes. The game will launch with English, Japanese, and Spanish localization.

Key Features

Completely Hand-Drawn 2D Art – Every visual asset in Moonlight Pale is illustrated, colored, and animated by Ao Clover, giving the game a distinctive handcrafted aesthetic.

– Every visual asset in Moonlight Pale is illustrated, colored, and animated by Ao Clover, giving the game a distinctive handcrafted aesthetic. Classic Survival Horror Gameplay – Navigate St. Birgitta’s female seminary using Search and Caution states, solve inventory-based puzzles, and choose carefully when to fight and when to flee.

– Navigate St. Birgitta’s female seminary using Search and Caution states, solve inventory-based puzzles, and choose carefully when to fight and when to flee. Acclaimed Composer – Listen to an original soundtrack composed by Arai Tasuku whose credits include NieR: Automata and collaborations with Mili and World’s End Girlfriend.

– Listen to an original soundtrack composed by Arai Tasuku whose credits include NieR: Automata and collaborations with Mili and World’s End Girlfriend. Fully Voiced Cast – All characters voiced by a prominent voice cast including Kira Buckland, Lizzie Freeman, Diana Garnet, Chiisa, and Michelle Marie.

– All characters voiced by a prominent voice cast including Kira Buckland, Lizzie Freeman, Diana Garnet, Chiisa, and Michelle Marie. Language Support at Launch – English, Japanese, and Spanish text available at launch.

– English, Japanese, and Spanish text available at launch. Steam Deck Compatible – Designed for full compatibility with Valve’s Steam Deck in addition to PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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