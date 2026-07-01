PlayStation Ending Physical Game Discs in January 2028 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 30 minutes ago / 576 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it is ending physical game disc production for all new games released on PlayStation consoles starting January 2028.
Starting in January 2028, all new games release on PlayStation consoles on the PlayStation Store and at retailers will be in digital formats only.
"As consumer preferences and the broader entertainment industry continue to shift away from physical discs to digital, physical game disc production for all new games releasing on PlayStation consoles will be discontinued starting January 2028," said Sony Interactive Entertainment Content Communications Senior Director Sid Shuman.
"Following this date, new games will be available on PlayStation Store and at retailers in digital formats only. This transition has no impact on games that already released, or will be releasing, prior to January 2028 in disc format.
"This is a natural direction for Sony Interactive Entertainment to adapt to consumer trends as the general preference for digital media significantly outpaces physical discs. This transition will enable us to align more closely with how most of our community prefers to access and play games today.
"We’ll continue to prioritize our resources to drive innovation in how players can access games and provide choices as to where players prefer to purchase new games, whether that’s at retailers or PlayStation Store. We remain committed to delivering a world-class gaming experience to our fans and we thank you for your continued support."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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There is gonna be a lot of backlash over this decision. I'm sure of it.
Enough to force them to change course.... like they did with the PS3/ Vita store closing a few years back?
And now those stores are closing... for real this time. I dont think they will change course on discs. They already see more people get digital anyway. There is no leverage the users can use against them.
Yeah, I don't think they'll change course on the PS3/Vita stores this time. Maybe they will change their mind on physical copies, but I'm doubtful about that at this point.
Just a few days after they remove all those purchased movies from people's libraries. I hope they sink as fast as they seem to be begging for.
Bro……the number of players who ONLY buy physical on PlayStation……..this is unbelievable
I would imagine that it's 20% that get the majority of their games physically. And I would imagine that half of them will drop Sony entirely because of this. Also people that buy physical games tend to buy on day one so it would be a large 10%+ drop in sales revenue for them.
This suck astronomical ass, and with Sony just having removed 500 digital movies or something this begs the question, what happens in like 2055 when they totally drop support for ps6, do my ps6 exclusive games that never got ported to future consoles vanish? Either way this sucks
Thus ends any future console purchase from PS for me. Was a fun ride through console generations for me. Nothing wrong with digital games but the value of owning physical games and collecting of games mattered most when console support is long gone and forgotten. The ps5 is my last console purchase.
Would think this isn't up to them but the publisher? If Activision want to pay for a few million physical copies of CoD, let them.
This said they gotta do a whole lot more to be competitive in purchases too, physical allows for returns and exchanges, shops lower prices to get rid of old stock. No such thing in digital so pricing needs to be competitive else a whole lot of actual price fixing will occur. Hope governments step in to make sure they do all of this.
I Can just Hope that they have to Take it back like the PS3/PS Vita closure in 2021.
Ps3 and Vita store closures are happening between now and July 2027 (depends on the region and probably will be the next news article)
I know but they were supposed to
Close in 2021. After a huge backlash they cancelled it.
An extremely rare instance where I read an outrageous story about some new gaming industry development, and find the outrage quite justified. Imagining a situation where Nintendo pulled this kind of stunt literally gives me chills… this is easily among the most controversial decisions in video game history.
(Though I think it’s obvious why they’re doing this: PS6 won’t offer a physical disc option nor will there be an attachable disc drive. For PS5 to offer third-party games in physical could create competition that Sony would likely want to avoid.)
GTA6 just asked for $80 / $100 pre-order of a case with no disc and gamers went in threw in their money no problem and made rockstar 3b dollars in 24h now they are gonna act shock and awe that other big companies are no longer bothering with shipping physical copies?
Sayonara Playstation. Hello there gaming PC...
Nice you just moved from a newly all digital platform to another all digital platform since 2010s. Problem solved
Yeah that really made no sense on leftalone's part haha. There hasn't been a physical PC release in like two decades... I guess one thing PC has that PS4/5/6 doesn't is GOG, which I thought allows you to fully download your titles and always reinstall them in the future (so long as you don't lose that ten dollar Walmart USB drive you stored them on ;) )
I'd say it absolutely does make sense. PC offers you freedom - you can buy the game on Steam, Epic, EA, Ubisoft, GOG, Xbox, battlenet, any of the key sites and if anyone takes your access you don't have to wait for a jailbreak to crack it. On PlayStation you're pretty much left with one digital storefront
No matter which store front you buy it there's still no disc at the end of the day. What freedom? It's like making yourself feel better you bought the empty box of cereal from 7 eleven instead of Costco.
It's simple actually...
If you only can be full digital whatever the plateform, better game on PC. You can at least have free online access. Consoles are closed systems. You can play whatever update you want on PC. Also modding...
Pretty sick that even you guys don't get the point. Seems obvious to me...
It’s more that PS has lost the competitive advantage of being the platform where you can purchase physical copies for third-party games. This decision is certainly one that, if I had yet to have jumped to PC, would’ve sealed the deal.