Sony's Largest PlayStation Disc Plant is Reassigning Staff to Work on Micro Optics - News

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Sony’s largest production plant working on PlayStation discs, based in Thalgau, Austria, has been producing 600,000 discs every day. This number is expected to drop over the coming months and will hit zero come January 2028, which is when PlayStation will no longer release games on physical discs.

The CEO of DADC Dietmar Tanzer speaking to Austrian news site ORF.at revealed about 50 percent of the discs it currently produces are for PlayStation with about 20 percent of that being for new orders.

"PlayStation is currently about 50 percent of our volume and about 20 percent of that is new orders," said Tanzer. "We are talking about 10 percent of the volume in 2028."

The production plant has 300 employees and they were informed on Wednesday there will be a restructuring following Sony's decision. The plant has been expecting this change for sometime and recently around €30 million were invested for the production of optical microlenses at the plant.

Sony DADC’s head of Micro Optics Markus Streibl said the tech will become a new area of business for Sony.

"Micro Optics is a miniaturization of optical systems and elements and is used to focus and direct light in the smallest of spaces," said Streibl. "One application would be, for example, a car turn signal that is projected onto asphalt."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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