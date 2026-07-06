Nintendo Ending Switch Production in Europe in February 2027 - News

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Nintendo announced it is ending production of the Nintendo Switch in Europe in mid-February 2027. This is due to new regulations in the European Union requiring electronics to contain a user-replaceable battery.

"Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch – OLED Model will all continue to be manufactured in 2026, and should be widely available in Europe all year," said Nintendo.

"From mid-February 2027, almost ten years after Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017, Nintendo will no longer sell to retailers hardware in the Nintendo Switch family of systems – specifically Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite and Nintendo Switch – OLED Model. Sales of Nintendo Switch hardware on Nintendo Store will also end in mid-February 2027.

"Regarding availability at retail, please check with your local retailers in the future for more information. Nintendo Switch has an extensive library of games that continues to grow, and Nintendo Switch owners can continue to enjoy all their existing Nintendo games and accessories, and Nintendo eShop, Nintendo Switch Online, and other services will all continue for the foreseeable future."

The Nintendo Switch 2 is being revised in Europe to contain a replaceable battery.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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