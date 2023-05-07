Microsoft to Appeal Against UK's Block of Activision Blizzard Deal 'in the Coming Days' - News

/ 412 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Microsoft has hired lawyer Daniel Beard KC to try to overturn the UK regulator, Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), decision to block Microsoft’s $67.8 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard. He has been able to defeat the EU regulator on multiple occasions.

Microsoft, along with Beard are preparing to "lodge an appeal at the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) in the coming days," according to Yahoo! Finance. The appeal with CAT is expected to take several months.

Beard is a "leading competition barrister" and in the past has "overturned multi-billion dollar penalties levied on Apple and Intel by the EU." He already worked with Microsoft in the late stages of hearing with the CMA, before the regulator blocked the deal last month.

Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is facing issues with the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), who filed an antitrust lawsuit in December of last year. The deal has been approved in the Ukraine, South Africa, Japan, Chile, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Serbia.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles