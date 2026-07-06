Double Fine and Compulsion Thank Xbox as They Go Independent - News

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Xbox announced today it is divesting five of its studios, including Keeper and Kiln developer Double Fine Productions and South of Midnight developer Compulsion Games. Both studios are regaining their independence.

Both studios have posted a message thanking Xbox.

"Once again, Double Fine Productions will be an independent studio," reads the post from Double Fine. "We're thankful to everyone at Xbox for seven great years together, and for working with us to reach an outcome which preserves our history and culture, and returns ownership of our games to us.

"To everyone who has reached out to us these past few weeks: Thank you so much for all your kind words, we've been deeply touched by all your messages. We will share more news soon on what comes next. Your continued support is greatly appreciated, Tim & All at Double Fine."

Compulsion Games in its own post stated, "When Compulsion Games was founded in 2009 as an independent studio, we were just a few dreamers in a leaky old gramophone factory devoted to creating rich storylines and experiences that felt handcrafted. We care about the craft of making games, the stories we tell, the players who experience them, and the assembled creators who put their heart and soul into doing something different.

"Today, we're sharing that Compulsion Games will return to independent management following our time as part of XBOX. As part of this transition, we will retain the rights to Contrast, We Happy Few, and our award winning South of Midnight. We're grateful for the years we spent with XBOX, for the support they provided our team, and for the opportunity to bring these games to players around the world. As an independent studio, we're excited to continue building the distinctive games that define Compulsion while taking the next steps in our journey.

"Our immediate priority is to support our team throughout this transition period. We are confident in the future of Compulsion Games and look forward to this next chapter where one thing will remain constant: we will create unique games that tell important stories, all with the goal of touching the hearts and minds of our players."

Microsoft is helping fund these studios in order to help start development on their games while they look for additional financing. They will also retain all their IP and back catalogue.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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