Game Pass Reportedly Has Around 30 million Subscribers - News

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Xbox Game Pass currently has around 30 million subscribers, according to a person familiar with the matter that spoke with The Wall Street Journal.

The document that was shown during the Activision Blizzard trial revealed the original goal was to reach 77 million subscribers this year.

Xbox Game Pass had reached 34 million subscribers as of February 2024. This was before Call of Duty launched on the service day one. However, reports claimed the number of subscribers fell by millions when Xbox raised the price of the Ultimate tier to $30 per month.

New Xbox CEO Asha Sharma in April of this lowered the price of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to $23 per month and PC Game Pass to $14 per month. However, Call of Duty titles would no longer join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass at launch.

Reports are the number of subscribers have stabilized and started to grow again with the cheaper price.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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