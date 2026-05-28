Viractal Launches September 30 for Switch 2 and Switch - News

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Developer Sting announced the board game-style RPG, Viractal, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch worldwide on September 30, and in Japan on October 1.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam.

Read details on the game below:

Viractal is a board game-style RPG featuring procedurally generated maps that change with every playthrough, as well as randomized enemy and event placements that deliver a high level of replayability. Set in the mysterious world of “Viractalia,” players use card decks and dice to build strategies and forge their own path through adventure.

A challenging adventure awaits, where success depends on strategic deck-building and making the right decisions in every situation. The game also supports online multiplayer. By planning strategies and working together with friends, players can enjoy a cooperative experience that offers a different kind of excitement and fun from solo play.

Experience the endlessly replayable world of the board game RPG Viractal, where dice and cards shape every adventure, on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch.

Since the release of the Steam version, Viractal has continued to receive regular updates, including the addition of new characters and stages, as well as feature improvements based on player feedback.

The game currently holds a “Very Positive” rating on Steam user reviews and continues to be enjoyed by many players. Ongoing post-launch updates are also planned for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch versions.

Game Overview

The Beginning of This Game

As your hazy consciousness begins to clear, you awaken in a mysterious room. Illuminated by candles and dim lighting, a lone board game rests before you. As the boundary between reality and fantasy slowly begins to fade, the heroes’ adventure begins.

Freely Explore Procedurally Generated Sandbox Fields

Every adventure begins with a single roll of the dice. Featuring procedurally generated maps that change with every playthrough, along with randomized enemy and event placements, Viractal offers a high level of replayability.

“What will happen next?” “What treasures will you discover?” Experience the excitement of never knowing what awaits around the corner.

A Unique Fusion of Card Battles and Board Game Gameplay

Use a wide variety of cards to defeat your enemies! Collect countless cards and create your own unique deck and combinations.

Powerful Bosses Await at the End of Every Stage

You can even engage the boss before it fully awakens. Strike first and claim a swift victory!

Online Multiplayer and Voice Chat Support

Team up with friends and tackle challenges together or pretend to cooperate while secretly looking out for yourself…The unique “Devil’s Whisper” deception system may end up destroying friendships before you even realize it!?

Advanced Audio Design Made Easy with 3D Spatial Audio & Communication Middleware

Viractal fully utilizes CRI ADX and CRI TeleXus to deliver a deeply immersive gameplay experience. In addition, by making full use of Yamaha’s virtual 3D audio solution “Sound xR Core,” the game achieves highly immersive spatial audio for headphone users.

In the “Spring of Cards” area, ambient sounds such as flowing water are rendered in Ambisonics format to create an immersive atmosphere. During battles, placing the listener at the character’s position allows for powerful and dynamic 3D spatial audio.

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Voice chat is implemented using CRI TeleXus. In the “Devil’s Whisper” system, forming a contract can even alter the sound of a player’s voice reflecting their actions through voice chat itself.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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