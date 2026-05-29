The Cat in the Hat: Rainy Day Mayhem Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PS4, and PC - News

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Publisher Outright Games and developer Casual Brothers have partnered with Dr. Seuss Enterprises on new party game, The Cat in the Hat: Rainy Day Mayhem. It will launch on October 30 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The Cat in the Hat once said, “It is fun to have fun, but you have to know how.”

Everyone from the mischievous Dr. Seuss classic is here. Become smart and steady Sally, energetic wild card Johnny, cause double the trouble as Thing 1 and Thing 2 or be cheerful Little Cat A. And of course, the chaos conductor, The Cat in the Hat and anxiously wise Fish will be there to help, on this zany ride.

Play solo or go against your friends, choosing from two trick-filled game modes. Fancy a game of chase? Then “Find the Cat” will have you turning the house upside down looking for The Cat in the Hat. Or maybe you prefer getting into chaotic challenges? See how quickly you can capture penguins, decorate a cake, and who knows what else in the 18 minigames you can choose from.

But the fun doesn’t stop there, just like The Cat’s hat, it’ll be full of tricks. With varying difficulty levels, long challenges and short, there’s something for everyone.

Get ready for your house to be filled with giggles, groans, and glorious mayhem.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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