Project Helix Will Not be at Xbox Games Showcase - News

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Xbox chief content officer and EVP Matt Booty in the latest Official Xbox Podcast did reveal the next-generation Xbox console, Project Helix, will not be at the upcoming Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday, June 7.

"Another thing about "Xbox Games" Showcase I'll say is that the focus is going to be on these games," said Booty. "We really want to focus on the teams and on the games. And this is not going to be a place where we're going to talk about strategy broadly.

"There are certainly some strategic things that are out there and things we want to bring clarity to. But the focus here is on the games. For the long term, we want to make the right decisions, not fast decisions.

"And i can also say that there won't be Helix news. So Helix will not be in this showcase. Again, we want to get everything right about that right.

"So we're really focused on the games now. We've got a great lineup over the next 12 months. That's really what showcase is going to focus on. The broader strategic questions, anything to do with Helix will come at a later time."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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