Rumor: EU Regulator to Approve Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Deal Next Week

The European Union regulator, the European Commission, will reportedly approve Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition next week, with May 15 as the most likely date, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke with Reuters.

Microsoft in March submitted remedies to the European Union regulator, which includes multiple cloud streaming deals. This includes 10-year deals to bring Xbox games on PC to Nvidia's GeForce Now, Boosteroid, Ubitus, and Nware.

The European Commission does have a deadline of May 22 to publish its final decision on the deal.

Even if the EU regular approves the deal, Microsoft is facing an uphill battle as UK regulator, Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), last month decided to block the deal over concerns with cloud gaming.

Microsoft does plan on appealing the decision with the the Competition Appeal Tribunal in the UK. The company has hired lawyer Daniel Beard KC, who has been able to defeat the EU regulator on multiple occasions.

The deal is also facing issues with the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), who filed an antitrust lawsuit in December of last year. The deal has been approved in the Ukraine, South Africa, Japan, Chile, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Serbia.

