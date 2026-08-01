S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - Cost of Hope Expansion Launches August 20 - News

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Developer GSC Game World announced the Cost of Hope expansion for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl will launch on August 20 alongside the 2.0 update.

View the expansion release date reveal trailer below:

Read new details below:

The longstanding conflict between the Zone’s leading factions—Duty and Freedom—takes a dramatic turn. As tensions rise and the fragile peace between them begins to unravel, the fate of the Zone hangs in the balance.

In “Cost of Hope,” players once again step into the role of Skif—the protagonist of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl—as a mysterious PDA signal draws him into events unfolding alongside the main game’s story. Explore uncharted locations, encounter unexpected allies and enemies, discover powerful weapons, and experience a gripping new story. With dozens of hours of content, your choices will shape the future of the Zone in this major new chapter of the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. saga.

Launching in line with Cost of Hope on August 20, GSC will also release the massive Update 2.0 for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. Alongside the upgrade to a new version of Unreal Engine 5, the update will bring a variety of new content and improvements. It will be available free of charge to all owners of the game.

In the coming weeks, GSC will share more on both “Cost of Hope” and Update 2.0 for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. Stay tuned to official channels for more news.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, and Microsoft Store.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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