Attack on Titan 3 Launches December 10 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Omega Force announced Attack on Titan 3 will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S , and PC via Steam on December 10.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

The game will come in the following editions:

Standard Edition ($69.99 / £54.99 / €69.99 / ¥9,680)

SteelBook Launch Edition (featuring ICONART)

A copy of the game

SteelBook

ICONART (reversible print) (x1)

Bonus in-game downloadable content items Character Customization: Wings of Freedom Choker Character Customization: Wings of Freedom Gloves



Digital Deluxe Edition ($89.99 / £69.99 / €89.99 / ¥12,980)

A copy of the game

Pre-order bonus: 72 hours off early access to the game (not available for Switch 2)

Digital Official Art Book

Bonus in-game downloadable content items Character Customization Pack (three costumes and seven creator parts) Original Equipment Pack (13 parts) Starter Item Pack



Read details on the game below:

Begin—for the Farewell.

Experience the Story of Attack on Titan From Beginning to End

This title is a compilation of the Attack on Titan game series, allowing you to experience the story from its beginning to its conclusion. The game features brand-new story developments in addition to intense new battles against the Nine Titans, who make their first in-game appearance here. Memorable scenes from previous titles have also been rebuilt to offer a fresh experience.

Omni-Directional Mobility Action—Soar Through the Air and Slay Titans

The omni-directional mobility action has evolved, letting you zip through the air with even greater freedom. Titans now move in more varied and unpredictable ways, posing an even deadlier threat. Together, these upgrades deliver intense battles where you read each Titan’s movements on the fly and take them down with flexible, responsive tactics. You can also turn on simple controls, so even players who aren’t confident with action games can pull off maneuvers worthy of a veteran Scout.

Assemble Your Own Squad and Undertake Deadly Exterior Missions

A new feature, Special Exterior Missions, makes its debut in this title. Together with your squadmates, you will take on life-or-death missions in the vast and perilous world outside the walls. Faced with the overwhelming threat of oncoming Titans, whether you advance or retreat is a decision entrusted to you, the squad leader.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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